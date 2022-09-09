Police sue 50 BNP activists over clash in Rangpur

Hossain Raihan, assistant commissioner of police (ASP) of the district, confirming the arrests said the case was filed accusing 50 named individuals and more than 1500 unnamed on Friday morning.
Sources said the upazila unit BNP called for a programme protesting the price hike of essential commodities and death of Jubo Dal activist Shaon during a clash with police in Narayanganj on 1 September, in Puraton Sonali Bank intersection of the upazila on Thursday.
A clash broke out between police and the supporters of the opposition party following an interception by the law enforcers to the demonstrators on their way to Gangachara Bazar from the intersection around 4:30pm, sources and witnesses said.
At one stage, ASP Raihan said the BNP men pelted brickbats, and they retaliated with batons leaving over 50 people including cops injured.
"The case was filed after scrutinizing necessary things so that no innocent is subjected to harassment," he added.