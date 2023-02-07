Politics

BNP announces fresh programme in Dhaka on 9, 12 February

Leaders and activities of BNP join a programme in front of the party’s central office in Nayapaltan, Dhaka.Prothom Alo file photo

BNP will again carry out a march in the capital on 9 and 12 February to press the government for their 10-point demand, including holding the next general election under a caretaker government.

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced the fresh programmes at a press conference at BNP chairperson’s Gulshan office.

“As part of our ongoing movement for the restoration of democracy, unconditional release of our leader Khaleda Zia, the resignation of the government, dissolution of parliament and realising the 10-point demand, BNP Dhaka South and North city units have decided to march again,” he said.

As part of the programme, he said BNP’s Dhaka South City unit will march towards the Jatiya Press Club from Gopibagh Brothers Union Club ground at 2:00pm on 9 February while its Dhaka North City unit will march towards Bosila Saat Rasta intersection from Shyamoli playground at 2:00 pm on 12 February.

Earlier, leaders and activists of the party’s Dhaka north and south city units carried out similar programmes on 28, 30 and 30 January and 1 February respectively to push for their 10-point demand.

Later on 4 February, BNP announced another programme in all unions across the country on 11 February (Saturday) to put pressure on the government to accept their 10-point demand.

