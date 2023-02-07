BNP announces fresh programme in Dhaka on 9, 12 February

As part of the programme, he said BNP’s Dhaka South City unit will march towards the Jatiya Press Club from Gopibagh Brothers Union Club ground at 2:00pm on 9 February while its Dhaka North City unit will march towards Bosila Saat Rasta intersection from Shyamoli playground at 2:00 pm on 12 February.
Earlier, leaders and activists of the party’s Dhaka north and south city units carried out similar programmes on 28, 30 and 30 January and 1 February respectively to push for their 10-point demand.
Later on 4 February, BNP announced another programme in all unions across the country on 11 February (Saturday) to put pressure on the government to accept their 10-point demand.