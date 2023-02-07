BNP announces fresh programme in Dhaka on 9, 12 February

BNP will again carry out a march in the capital on 9 and 12 February to press the government for their 10-point demand, including holding the next general election under a caretaker government.

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced the fresh programmes at a press conference at BNP chairperson’s Gulshan office.

“As part of our ongoing movement for the restoration of democracy, unconditional release of our leader Khaleda Zia, the resignation of the government, dissolution of parliament and realising the 10-point demand, BNP Dhaka South and North city units have decided to march again,” he said.