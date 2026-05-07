Jamaat plans to mount pressure on BNP in parliament and on the streets

Jamaat-e-Islami does not want to limit itself to just parliamentary debates, notices, or walkouts as the party wants to increase pressure on the streets by highlighting issues such as the implementation of referendum verdicts, local government elections, energy, commodity prices, and law and order.

The party's goal is to keep the BNP government under political pressure from both the parliament and the streets.

Their agenda will also prioritise issues like rape, murder, terrorism and dominance in educational institutions, and extortion.

Discussions with various levels of Jamaat have revealed these thoughts and plans.

Jamaat wants to strongly bring forward the issue that the BNP government has taken a stand against reforms—in both parliamentary and field programmes. Unlike in the past, they do not intend to limit themselves to just boycotting parliament or symbolic protests but want to simultaneously conduct parliamentary debates, walkouts, and street movements.

Jamaat supports quick elections excluding party-appointed administrators and not allowing these administrators to participate in those elections.

Ehsanul Mahbub Zubair, head of the party's publicity and media division, told Prothom Alo that implementing the referendum's verdict and local government elections are on Jamaat's agenda.

He demanded quick elections, stating that the government must ensure that the current party administrators cannot participate in these elections.