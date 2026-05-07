Jamaat plans to mount pressure on BNP in parliament and on the streets
Jamaat-e-Islami does not want to limit itself to just parliamentary debates, notices, or walkouts as the party wants to increase pressure on the streets by highlighting issues such as the implementation of referendum verdicts, local government elections, energy, commodity prices, and law and order.
The party's goal is to keep the BNP government under political pressure from both the parliament and the streets.
Their agenda will also prioritise issues like rape, murder, terrorism and dominance in educational institutions, and extortion.
Discussions with various levels of Jamaat have revealed these thoughts and plans.
Jamaat wants to strongly bring forward the issue that the BNP government has taken a stand against reforms—in both parliamentary and field programmes. Unlike in the past, they do not intend to limit themselves to just boycotting parliament or symbolic protests but want to simultaneously conduct parliamentary debates, walkouts, and street movements.
Jamaat supports quick elections excluding party-appointed administrators and not allowing these administrators to participate in those elections.
Ehsanul Mahbub Zubair, head of the party's publicity and media division, told Prothom Alo that implementing the referendum's verdict and local government elections are on Jamaat's agenda.
He demanded quick elections, stating that the government must ensure that the current party administrators cannot participate in these elections.
At the centre of Parliament
The current political tension started around the referendum. Although the majority voted in favour of 48 constitutional proposals in that referendum, complications have arisen regarding implementation. Especially since the BNP's elected MPs have not taken an oath as members of the Constitutional Reform Council, Jamaat believes the crisis has deepened.
When asked by Prothom Alo about ongoing discussions within the party and their plans, three leaders of Jamaat's central committee mentioned regularly conducting informal internal reviews concerning their role, successes, limitations, and future political strategies after taking on the responsibility as the main opposition party in parliament. In these reviews, the importance of the parliament comes to the forefront. They noted that the parliament will continue to receive the same importance in the coming days.
Party sources indicate that Jamaat's members have been active in establishing their position as the opposition party in the parliament, highlighting important issues, and criticising various decisions of the government. However, some leaders believe there's room for improvement in effectively pressuring the government through logical criticism.
Jamaat's Assistant Secretary General Hamidur Rahman Azad told Prothom Alo that the main role of the opposition in parliament revolves around three things: criticising and suggesting corrections for government mistakes, fulfilling their roles as lawmakers, and prioritising matters of public importance. The opposition has appropriately fulfilled these responsibilities. According to parliamentary norms, a walkout is a significant protest, and the opposition has done that. They were vocal on most issues and will continue to prioritise the parliament in the coming days.
Another Assistant Secretary General of Jamaat, Abdul Halim, feels that Jamaat is performing its role based on party policies in parliament. According to him, Jamaat has logically walked out in protest of the demands for implementing the referendum verdict and repealing some ordinance-related reforms.
Abdul Halim told Prothom Alo that Jamaat aims to make the parliament the focal point of everything. Unlike previous opposition parties, Jamaat will not limit its responsibilities to merely boycotting parliament. In addition to criticising the ruling party in parliament, they will continue to protest on the streets—this strategy remains intact.
Grand rally in Dhaka after divisional rallies
At a press conference, the 11-party alliance announced the programme of assemblies and grand rallies. The programme includes a divisional assembly on 16 May in Rajshahi, 13 June in Chittagong, 20 June in Khulna, 27 June in Mymensingh, 11 July in Rangpur, 18 July in Barishal, and 25 July in Sylhet.
The city corporations, divisional cities, and districts will be involved in these assemblies. Finally, a grand rally is planned in October in the capital, Dhaka.
Jamaat Assistant Secretary General Hamidur Rahman Azad has said that, outside the 11-party alliance programme, the parties will carry out separate activities under their own banners, including meetings, seminars, protests, and rallies.
According to discussions with Jamaat leaders, they are considering playing an active role in talks related to constitutional and political reforms. They believe that public concern is growing over economic pressures and hardships in daily life. Therefore, they intend to maintain a consistent position on these issues.
In addition, Jamaat is reportedly making several plans to further intensify its street-level programmes. As part of these plans, initiatives have been taken to mobilise the families of those killed in the July mass uprising to demand the implementation of the July Charter and the referendum verdict.
It has also been learned that the party is maintaining contact with several political groups that, despite not sharing ideological alignment, broadly agree with Jamaat on the issues of the uprising and reforms. However, they are not joining the 11-party alliance at this stage and will continue to carry out their programmes independently.
Ehsanul Mahbub Zubair, Assistant Secretary General of Jamaat, told Prothom Alo that the street programmes demanding the implementation of the referendum verdict will continue. If the government does not comply, more intense programmes will be announced.
Shadow Cabinet
After becoming the main opposition party, Jamaat announced the formation of a shadow cabinet. Having completed the formation of this cabinet, they have taken approval from the party's central executive council. Some preparatory work is ongoing as per the top leadership's proposals. Jamaat sources indicate that the shadow cabinet will be publicly announced within the next two months.
Abdul Halim, Assistant Secretary General of Jamaat, mentioned that the central executive council of Jamaat has given the shadow cabinet's policy approval. Additional changes might occur, and it is now under the jurisdiction of Jamaat's Amir, who will announce it after all preparations are made at a convenient time.
Jamaat is now strategising new tactics for opposition politics—remaining vocal in parliament, exerting pressure on the streets, and presenting their alternative position through the shadow cabinet. However, how effective this strategy will be depends on how realistically they can coordinate their parliamentary role, the programmes of the 11-party alliance, and public-related issues.