Eden College BCL leaders threaten to resign en masse, declare president-secy persona non grata

The persons involved with the attack include vice presidents Nujhat Faria alias Roksana, Ayesha Siddiqua alias Meem, Arnika Tabassum alias Swarna, Shirina Akter, Soma Mallick alias Popy, Jinat Hossain, Lima Ferdous Ashraf Lubna, Bijli Akter, joint secretaries Ritu Akter, organising secretaries Kamrun Nahar alias Jyoti and Farjana Yasmin alias Nila, the press briefing alleges.
The associates of the president and secretary raided Jannaul’s room one hour before the attack and looted her laptop and other valuables from the room.
Allegatio of indecent proposals to the students
The written statement alleges that Ayesha Siddiqua Meem and Nujhat Faria Roksana snatched the mobile phones of Jannatul and her sister during the attack and handed them over to Tamanna and Rajia. The attackers also snatched Jannatul’s gold chain, Tk 15,000 and her younger sister’s ring.
The 25 leaders also alleged that many of them have become victims of the vengeance of the president and secretary.
They accused the associates of the duo of taking toll from the canteen, internet service providers, and grocery shops, occupying over a hundred rooms in the halls illegally and making indecent proposals to the students in different ways.
The disgruntled BCL leaders said they informed the BCL high-ups about the illegal activities of the president and secretary but did not get any remedy.
College BCL’s vice president Marjana Akter alias Urmi read out their 8-point demand which includes taking disciplinary action against the duo and justice over the harassment of the general students
“We are 25 leaders here including vice presidents, joint secretaries and organising secretaries. We would resign en masse if the president-secretary don’t resign voluntarily,” Mariam said.
The leaders present in the press briefing also expressed their ‘non-confidence’ in the probe formed by the central BCL.
President Tamanna Jesmin and secretary Rajia Sultana both declined calls when this correspondent tried to reach them for comment on the press briefing.