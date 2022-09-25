Eden College BCL leaders threaten to resign en masse, declare president-secy persona non grata

Bangladesh Chhatra League’s (BCL) 25 leaders of Eden College unit have declared the college unit president Tamanna Jesmin alias Riva and secretary Rajia Sultana ‘persona-non-grata’ on the campus.

The disgruntled leaders said the central BCL did not take any organisational action despite several allegations of crimes against the duo.

The 25 leaders at a press briefing in front of Sheikh Fazilatunnisa Mujib Hall on Sunday also threatened to resign en masse if the BCL central body does not take disciplinary action against the president and secretary of the college unit.

The duo allegedly harassed and beat up college unit’s vice president Jannatul Ferdous on Saturday night for bringing out allegations of seat-allotment business and extortion against them to the media. The incident created tension between two groups of BCL from Saturday midnight. The BCL formed a probe body over the incident on Sunday morning. The victim Jannatul also filed a written complaint to the college administration.

The 25 out of the 48-member college committee who took part in today’s press briefing include vice presidents, joint secretaries and organizing secretaries.

Reading out the statement, organising secretary Samia Akter alias Baishakhi alleges that the associates of the president and secretary at their presence attacked Jannatul Ferdous in front of Hazrat Ayesha Siddiqua (RA) hall at around 10 in the night.