Police shut BNP office in Kushtia, arrest 8

The police have allegedly shut the office of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s (BNP) Khoksha upazila unit in Kushtia, after pulling down the national flag hoisted marking the Victory Day.

They also arrested eight leaders and activists of the de facto opposition from the district’s Mirpur upazila in the morning when the BNP men were heading towards a memorial to pay tribute to the brave who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the nation.

The BNP men in Khoksha said they brought out a silent procession from their party office in the morning after hoisting national and party flags on the office premises. Later, they paid homage at the Shaheed Minar in Khoksha Janipur government secondary school.