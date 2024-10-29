Process underway to take Khaleda Zia abroad for treatment
Process is underway to take Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson and former prime minister Begum Khaleda Zia abroad for better treatment, said her personal physician AZM Zahid Hossain.
Zahid Hossain, also a member of BNP national standing Committee, said Begum Zia will be taken to London by a long-distance specialised air ambulance and from there, she will be taken to a multidisciplinary medical center in a third country.
"We have started the process to take Begum Khaleda Zia to a foreign multi-disciplinary hospital soon depending on her health condition. As part of it, we have started working to hire a long distance specialized air ambulance," he said.