Process underway to take Khaleda Zia abroad for treatment

Process is underway to take Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson and former prime minister Begum Khaleda Zia abroad for better treatment, said her personal physician AZM Zahid Hossain.

Zahid Hossain, also a member of BNP national standing Committee, said Begum Zia will be taken to London by a long-distance specialised air ambulance and from there, she will be taken to a multidisciplinary medical center in a third country.