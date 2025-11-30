Khaleda Zia has spoken, but the crisis is not yet over

BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia, who had been critically ill and largely unresponsive since Wednesday, spoke yesterday after three days.

Doctors at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka and a family source close to Khaleda Zia confirmed to Prothom Alo that she exchanged a few words on Saturday morning with Shamila Rahman, the wife of her late younger son Arafat Rahman Koko, while lying in her bed in the Coronary Care Unit (CCU).

According to the relevant sources, Khaleda Zia’s physical condition showed slight improvement yesterday, Saturday, compared to Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. However, the overall crisis has not yet subsided. In particular, due to a severe decline in kidney function, she has required dialysis for four consecutive days.