Khaleda Zia has spoken, but the crisis is not yet over
Her condition shows slight improvement compared to the last three days
However, the overall crisis remains. Four consecutive days of dialysis
Request to leaders and activists not to gather in front of the hospital
BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia, who had been critically ill and largely unresponsive since Wednesday, spoke yesterday after three days.
Doctors at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka and a family source close to Khaleda Zia confirmed to Prothom Alo that she exchanged a few words on Saturday morning with Shamila Rahman, the wife of her late younger son Arafat Rahman Koko, while lying in her bed in the Coronary Care Unit (CCU).
According to the relevant sources, Khaleda Zia’s physical condition showed slight improvement yesterday, Saturday, compared to Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. However, the overall crisis has not yet subsided. In particular, due to a severe decline in kidney function, she has required dialysis for four consecutive days.
Doctors continue to assess the situation as “critical.” Their observation is that the next few days are extremely important. Without stabilisation of kidney function, a lasting improvement in her overall physical condition will be difficult.
In this situation, the medical board, comprising specialist doctors involved in her treatment in Bangladesh as well as physicians from Johns Hopkins Hospital in the United States and the London Clinic, has taken a policy decision to take her abroad again for advanced treatment.
The final decision, however, will depend on whether her physical condition is strong enough to withstand the strain of air travel.
Sources have indicated that doctors will monitor her condition for the next one to two days. If possible, efforts will be made to take her to the London Clinic, where she had previously received treatment.
If that is not feasible, attempts may be made to take her to Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore, due to the shorter travel distance.
However, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said at a press conference yesterday, Saturday that at this moment, her condition is not suitable for travel abroad for advanced treatment.
It has been reported that due to the reduced function of her kidneys, excessive fluid accumulated in her body, particularly in the lungs, resulting in severe breathing difficulties.
Dialysis was therefore initiated from Wednesday. Her condition deteriorated as the excess fluid could not be removed adequately. Although conscious, she became unresponsive to her surroundings.
However, from Friday night, her condition showed slight improvement. She spoke a little yesterday, Saturday morning. She remained on dialysis throughout the day. After reviewing her condition following several days of dialysis, the medical board will determine the next course of treatment.
A family source said that the fact that she spoke a little is being considered a positive sign by the doctors. However, they have also warned that her condition may change at any time.
80 year old Khaleda Zia has long been suffering from heart disease, diabetes, arthritis, liver cirrhosis, kidney complications and various other serious health issues.
On Sunday, following sudden breathing difficulties, she was rushed to Evercare Hospital. She is currently in the hospital’s CCU. The former Prime Minister is receiving treatment under the supervision of both local and foreign specialist physicians on the medical board. BNP leaders stated on Friday night that her condition had become extremely critical.
Is it possible to take her abroad?
Discussion emerged on Friday night regarding the possibility of taking Khaleda Zia abroad for advanced medical treatment.
Yesterday, Saturday afternoon, Mahdi Amin, adviser to BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman, stated on his Facebook page that the family was planning to take Khaleda Zia to London for better medical care.
Arrangements for an air ambulance were being made. She would be taken abroad once her physical condition improved slightly. It is understood that Mahdi posted this information on Facebook in line with the intention of the party’s senior leadership.
However, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir stated that given her current physical condition, this is not possible at the moment.
Speaking at a press conference at the BNP chairperson’s Gulshan office yesterday, Saturday afternoon, organised by the party’s victory day celebration committee, he addressed the matter.
Mirza Fakhrul said that Khaleda Zia is being treated under the supervision of a medical board comprising local and foreign specialist doctors. After a meeting lasting almost two and a half hours on Friday night, the medical board indicated that she should be taken abroad for treatment.
He added that although all arrangements have been made to take her abroad for advanced medical care, her current physical condition is not good enough to withstand the strain of such travel.
He further explained that necessary visa procedures, communication with potential destination countries and discussions regarding the air ambulance have already taken place. Preparations have been kept ready so that a prompt decision can be made if required.
President requests the nation to pray
Following the chief adviser, president Md Sahabuddin yesterday, Saturday requested the nation to pray for the speedy recovery of BNP chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia. His assistant private secretary Md Sagar Hossain conveyed this message in a statement.
The president said, “At this critical juncture of democratic progress, I pray for the swift recovery of former prime minister Khaleda Zia. I ask the Almighty Allah for her good health and request the people of the country to pray for her.”
Meanwhile, on behalf of the family, her son and the party’s acting chairman, Tarique Rahman, has expressed gratitude to all for their sincere prayers and goodwill towards Khaleda Zia.
Yesterday, Saturday leaders from the BNP and various political parties visited the hospital to see Khaleda Zia. In the morning, leaders of the National Citizen Party (NCP) visited her at the hospital.
Among them were chief coordinator Nasiruddin Patwari, senior joint member secretary Tasnim Jara and chief organiser (southern region) Hasnat Abdullah.
Maulana Mamunul Haque, Amir of Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis, also visited the hospital to see her. Hefazat-e-Islam’s Amir Allama Muhibullah Babunagari and secretary general Sajedur Rahman have called for nationwide prayers for the recovery of the critically ill Khaleda Zia.
Request to avoid crowding
Following the news of her deteriorating health, supporters and party members have been gathering in front of Evercare Hospital. Some have organised public prayer sessions with banners, causing disruption to traffic in the surrounding area.
BNP Secretary General has urged party members and supporters not to gather there.
Speaking at yesterday, Saturday’s press conference, he said, “Through you (journalists), I want to inform the nation that our leader, Begum Khaleda Zia, is the most popular leader in this country. Naturally, her illness has caused great concern among the people and many are crowding the hospital. This is causing considerable inconvenience to the hospital authorities and doctors. It is also creating disturbances for other patients.”
Mirza Fakhrul added, “I would like to request everyone concerned, please do not crowd the hospital. I earnestly appeal to BNP leaders and activists, her well-wishers and the people of the country, please refrain from gathering at the hospital.”