Police detain top two leaders of Magura BNP

Shamsunnahar, wife of Ali Ahmed, told Prothom Alo over phone that the cops have picked her husband up without referring to any case. They only said the officer-in-charge (OC) wants to have a conversation with him.

“I told the policemen why he was being taken during this winter night. He (Ali Ahmed) would have met him (by himself) if he was called over phone,” said Shamsunnahar, adding they reached Magura around 9:00pm after performing Umrah in Saudi Arabia and fell asleep early.

Ikramul Kabir, son of Aktar Hossain, said the police went to their residence around 1:30pm and arrested his father over a case filed over subversive activities. When Ikramul sought an arrest or search warrant, the police said, “Do not make trouble, and then we will have to make trouble too.”

They also searched the residence before leaving, added Ikramul Kabir.

Mustafizur Rahman, officer in-charge of Magura sadar police station, confirmed their detention, but declined to mention any reason or case behind it.