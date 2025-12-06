Zubaida Rahman visits Khaleda Zia in hospital
Zubaida Rahman, wife of BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman, visited BNP chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia at Evercare Hospital in the capital.
At around 3:20 pm today, Saturday, her car was seen entering the hospital premises.
Zubaida Rahman arrived in Dhaka yesterday, Friday from London. From the airport, she went directly to Evercare Hospital at around 12 noon to see her mother-in-law.
She remained at Evercare Hospital for more than two and a half hours. Later, around 2:30 pm, she went to her paternal home in Dhanmondi. She returned to the hospital again at night. She had already been virtually connected with Khaleda Zia’s medical team.
Khaleda Zia has been undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital for the past 14 days. She was admitted on the night of 23 November after experiencing breathing difficulties. Her treatment is being supervised by a medical board comprising local and foreign experts, led by professor Shahabuddin Talukder.
The date for transferring Khaleda Zia abroad for advanced medical care has been postponed again. The BNP had earlier announced Friday morning that the new proposed date was 7 December. However, it was later reported that this date may also be deferred.
According to BSS, Enamul Haque Chowdhury, adviser to the BNP chairperson, informed the media today, Saturday, that Qatar’s Royal Air Ambulance will depart for Dhaka as soon as Khaleda Zia’s medical board gives clearance. On behalf of the party, he is maintaining communication with the authorities in Qatar.