Zubaida Rahman visits Khaleda Zia in hospital

Zubaida Rahman, wife of BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman, visited BNP chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia at Evercare Hospital in the capital.

At around 3:20 pm today, Saturday, her car was seen entering the hospital premises.

Zubaida Rahman arrived in Dhaka yesterday, Friday from London. From the airport, she went directly to Evercare Hospital at around 12 noon to see her mother-in-law.

She remained at Evercare Hospital for more than two and a half hours. Later, around 2:30 pm, she went to her paternal home in Dhanmondi. She returned to the hospital again at night. She had already been virtually connected with Khaleda Zia’s medical team.