BNP's experienced candidates face young Jamaat contenders

Jamaat-e-Islami announced its potential candidates for the 11 parliamentary constituencies in Mymensingh and began various forms of campaigning about nine months ago.

Following the BNP’s announcement of its candidates on 3 November, the constituencies have begun to see a growing election atmosphere.

Political circles are abuzz with discussions about the contests between BNP’s experienced candidates and Jamaat’s relatively new ones.

BNP has so far kept two of the 11 constituencies “vacant.” Since 2001, no BNP candidate has been elected as a Member of Parliament (MP) from any seat in the district.

The party has stated that its leaders and activists are working in unity to ensure victory in as many constituencies as possible.

Jamaat has fielded single candidates in 10 constituencies and is supporting a candidate from another party in one seat. The party claimed it is receiving widespread public support.

The National Citizen Party (NCP) has announced plans to field candidates in all constituencies and has already finalised potential candidates in five.

Additionally, leaders from Islami Andolan Bangladesh and Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish are also active in campaigning.

The Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) and Ganasamhati Andolan are considering running in four constituencies.

Since the fall of the previous government on 5 August, the Jatiya Party has virtually had no organisational activity. The party had held the Mymensingh-8 seat in both 2014 and 2018 and the Mymensingh-7 seat in 2014.

Wahiduzzaman Arju, joint convener of the district Jatiya Party (Quader faction), said, “We will field candidates in all 11 constituencies. But given the current situation, entering the field seems risky. If we start campaigning, clashes might break out. So we’re proceeding cautiously.”