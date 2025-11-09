Election politics-2
BNP's experienced candidates face young Jamaat contenders
Jamaat-e-Islami announced its potential candidates for the 11 parliamentary constituencies in Mymensingh and began various forms of campaigning about nine months ago.
Following the BNP’s announcement of its candidates on 3 November, the constituencies have begun to see a growing election atmosphere.
Political circles are abuzz with discussions about the contests between BNP’s experienced candidates and Jamaat’s relatively new ones.
BNP has so far kept two of the 11 constituencies “vacant.” Since 2001, no BNP candidate has been elected as a Member of Parliament (MP) from any seat in the district.
The party has stated that its leaders and activists are working in unity to ensure victory in as many constituencies as possible.
Jamaat has fielded single candidates in 10 constituencies and is supporting a candidate from another party in one seat. The party claimed it is receiving widespread public support.
The National Citizen Party (NCP) has announced plans to field candidates in all constituencies and has already finalised potential candidates in five.
Additionally, leaders from Islami Andolan Bangladesh and Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish are also active in campaigning.
The Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) and Ganasamhati Andolan are considering running in four constituencies.
Since the fall of the previous government on 5 August, the Jatiya Party has virtually had no organisational activity. The party had held the Mymensingh-8 seat in both 2014 and 2018 and the Mymensingh-7 seat in 2014.
Wahiduzzaman Arju, joint convener of the district Jatiya Party (Quader faction), said, “We will field candidates in all 11 constituencies. But given the current situation, entering the field seems risky. If we start campaigning, clashes might break out. So we’re proceeding cautiously.”
Mymensingh-1
BNP announced its joint secretary general Emran Saleh Prince for the Mymensingh-1 constituency, comprising Haluaghat and Dhobaura upazilas.
His opponent from Jamaat is Mahfuzur Rahman, former president of the district Islami Chhatra Shibir and a member of Jamaat’s Charpara organisational thana unit in the city.
Both are contesting a parliamentary election for the first time. Also in the race are Khelafat Majlish leader Maulana Tajul Islam and Islami Andolan’s Jillur Rahman.
Mymensingh-2
This constituency, covering Phulpur and Tarakanda upazilas, has BNP’s district north unit’s joint convener Motahar Hossain Talukder and Jamaat’s city unit assistant secretary Anwar Hasan competing.
Initially, Jamaat had nominated former upazila ameer Mahbub Alam Mondol but replaced him with Anwar Hasan on 6 November, citing Mahbub Alam’s involvement in a war crimes case.
Motahar Hossain Talukder, a former Tarakanda upazila chairman, is contesting a national election for the first time. Jamaat’s candidate is also a first-timer. Jamaat is running a calculated campaign, while BNP’s candidate continues holding rallies and meetings. Other contestants include Islami Andolan’s Mufti Golam Mawla Bhuiyan and Khelafat Majlish’s Mufti Muhammadullah.
Mymensingh-3
Consisting of Gouripur upazila, this constituency has BNP national executive committee member M Iqbal Hossain as its candidate. Having contested in 2008 and 2018, he is running for the third time. His opponent is Jamaat’s upazila ameer Maulana Badruzzaman. District north unit BNP convener Enayet Ullah Kalam said, “We’re working to ensure our party candidate’s victory. Instructions have been given to all activists.”
Other likely candidates include CPB upazila unit secretary Harun Al Bari, Khelafat Majlish’s Fazlur Rahman, and Islami Andolan’s Maulana Ayub Ali Nurani.
Mymensingh-4
BNP has not yet announced a candidate for this constituency, which covers Sadar upazila and the city corporation area. Jamaat’s city ameer Kamrul Ahsan is contesting for the first time.
Potential contenders include Ganasamhati Andolan district convener Mostafizur Rahman, CPB district president Emdadul Haque Millat, Khelafat Majlish’s Maulana Mushtaq Ahmed Faruqi, and Islami Andolan city president professor Nasir Uddin.
Sources say BNP hopefuls include divisional joint organising secretary Abu Wahab Akand, south district BNP member secretary Md Rokonuzzaman Sarkar, and city joint convener MA Hannan Khan.
CPB’s Emdadul Haque told Prothom Alo, “We haven’t started formal campaigning yet, but we’re holding small gatherings and yard meetings. There’s uncertainty among people about whether the election will take place, but we’re working to move the country forward by dispelling doubts.”
Mymensingh-5
Covering Muktagacha upazila, this constituency has district south unit BNP convener Zakir Hossain as its candidate. His main opponent is Jamaat’s central publicity and media secretary Matiur Rahman Akanda. Other likely candidates include Ganasamhati’s upazila convener Md Nazrul Islam Sarkar, Khelafat Majlish’s Mufti Habibur Rahman, Islami Andolan’s Mufti Sirajul Islam, and NCP central organiser Miraj Mehrab Talukdar.
Zakir Hossain’s elder brother, former state minister for energy and mineral resources AKM Mosharraf Hossain, was elected MP in 1996 and 2001. Zakir is contesting his third parliamentary election under the BNP’s “sheaf of paddy” symbol. Many voters expect a competitive race between BNP and Jamaat here.
Mymensingh-6
Comprising Fulbaria upazila, this constituency has witnessed internal disputes in both BNP and Jamaat after candidate announcements. BNP’s upazila convener Akhtarul Alam has received the nomination for the first time, sparking protests from supporters of former MP Shamsuddin Ahmed’s son Tanvir Ahmed and former Jubo Dal publicity secretary Abdul Karim Sarkar.
Jamaat’s candidate, district nayeb-e-ameer Kamrul Hasan, is actively campaigning, but a faction aligned with former district ameer Jasim Uddin has demanded a candidate change, prompting Jamaat to suspend Jasim.
Kamrul Hasan said, “Because we announced early, our campaign is already in full swing. People are responding positively—they say after 54 years of seeing the same parties, they want change.”
Other potential candidates include CPB’s Motaleb Hossain, Khelafat Majlish’s Mufti Abdul Kadir, Islami Andolan’s Mufti Nure Alam Siddiqi, and NCP Joint Convener Jabed Rasin.
Mymensingh-7
Covering Trishal upazila, this seat has BNP national executive committee member Mahbubur Rahman running for the third time. He has long been campaigning locally. His opponent, Jamaat city unit nayeb-e-ameer Asaduzzaman Sohel, is contesting for the first time and has been organising meetings to build grassroots support.
NCP’s district coordination committee member Mahbub-ul-Alam, Khelafat Majlish’s Abdul Quddus Shikdar, and Islami Andolan’s upazila president Maulana Ibrahim Khalilullah are also active in the field.
Mymensingh-8
Comprising Ishwarganj upazila, this constituency has BNP upazila convener Lutfullahil Majed contesting for the first time. Known as an educationist, he is running a full-blown campaign. His Jamaat opponent, upazila ameer Manjurul Haque, is also campaigning strategically.
Islami Andolan’s north district general secretary Mufti Habibullah and Khelafat Majlish’s Abdul Kader Faraji are also in the race.
Lutfullahil Majed said, “The party has entrusted me with a new challenge and responsibility. Ishwarganj hasn’t seen development in 17 years. If elected, I’ll prioritise communication infrastructure, education, and healthcare.”
Mymensingh-9
Comprising Nandail upazila, this constituency does not have a direct Jamaat candidate, but the party is supporting Bangladesh Development Party chairman AKM Anwarul Islam. BNP’s candidate is upazila convener Yaser Khan Chowdhury, both first-time contestants.
Yaser’s father Anwar Hossain Khan Chowdhury was once MP here, while his uncle Khurram Khan Chowdhury was elected three times.
Internal discontent has surfaced within BNP, as other leaders—Major General (retd) Anwarul Momen, joint convener Mamun bin Abdul Mannan, north district BNP member Naser Khan Chowdhury, and upazila BNP member Brigadier General (retd) AKM Shamsul Islam—have launched programmes together demanding a candidate change.
Other probable candidates include NCP divisional organising secretary Ashikin Alam, Khelafat Majlish’s Shamsul Islam Rahmani, and Islami Andolan’s Mufti Saidur Rahman.
Ashikin Alam said, “We’re preparing to field candidates in all constituencies. We’ve finalised probable candidates in five and are shortlisting the rest. The official list will be announced soon.”
Mymensingh-10
Due to internal rifts, BNP has not fielded a candidate in this constituency, which covers Gafargaon upazila. Jamaat’s upazila ameer Ismail Hossain (Sohel) is contesting for the first time. Khelafat Majlish’s Elias Ahmed Faraji, Islami Andolan’s south district adviser Maulana Habibullah Belali, and Ganasamhati Andolan’s Md Shamsul Alam are also in the race.
Ganasamhati’s district convener Mostafizur Rahman said, “We’ve announced candidates in four constituencies in Mymensingh. We’re hopeful that people won’t fall into old traps this time. With public support, we’ll build a new Bangladesh.”
Mymensingh-11
This industrial-region constituency, covering Bhaluka upazila, has BNP’s former south district joint convener Fakhr Uddin Ahmed as its candidate. Despite defeats in 2008 and 2018, he is again in the race. Jamaat’s upazila ameer Saif Ullah Pathan is also contesting. Other active candidates include CPB’s Mozammel Haque, Ganasamhati’s central advisory committee member Md Khaled Hossain, NCP’s upazila youth convener Zahidul Islam, Khelafat Majlish’s Mamunur Rashid, and Islami Andolan’s upazila president Mustafa Kamal Qasemi.
District south BNP member secretary Md Rokonuzzaman Sarkar said, “The party has given preliminary nominations. Once full-scale election-related activities begin, there won’t be any internal grouping. Minor rifts are natural in big parties, but everyone will unite under the sheaf of paddy.”