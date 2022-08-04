BNP sees police firing as a message

Chhatra Dal leader Nur-e-Alam, who was shot by the police in Bhola, also died in a hospital in Dhaka on Wednesday. Two people were killed in firing at BNP’s protest rally. BNP was shocked by the firing by the police just before their protest rally in Bhola within a week of the government's declaration that it would not interfere with the peaceful programme. The leaders of the party are assessing whether this incident is a signal from the government or not.

BNP leaders say that prime minister Sheikh Hasina said in a party meeting on 23 July that if BNP went to surround her office, they would not be stopped. Instead she will sit with the BNP leaders, serve them tea and listen to them. Less than a week after this speech, the police opened fire at BNP’s programme in Bhola on 30 July. Abdur Rahim Matbar, a leader of Bangladesh Swecchasebak Dal was killed on the spot in the firing. At least 24 others were shot. Nur-e-Alam, former president of Bhola Chhatra Dal died on Wednesday while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dhaka.