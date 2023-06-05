BNP’s vote bank to decide Khayer’s main contender in Barishal

Bangladesh Nationalist Party is boycotting Barishal City Corporation (BCC) polls but the party’s voters may play a deciding role in mayoral post. The candidates, except of Awami League, are targeting voters of the opposition party. The candidate who will draw the votes of the BNP supporters is likely to be the main contender of Awami League candidate.
Although seven candidates are contesting in BCC polls, four are in the limelight. They are Awami League’s Abul Khayer Abdullah alias Khokon Serniabat, Islami Andolon Bangladesh’s Mufti Faizul Karim, Jatiya Party’s Iqbal Hossain and Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal’s former leader Kamrul Ahsan alias Rupan who is contesting as independent candidate. As BNP is not taking part in the polls, three of the contestants except for AL are targeting BNP’s vote bank.
Islami Andolon’s leaders think BNP supporters will vote for Faizul Karim as BNP has boycotted the polls. The party’s Barishal city unit secretary and election conducting committee’s member secretary Jakaria Hamidi said Barishal city residents bank on Faizul Karim for the sake of development and peace. BNP voters will choose Faizul Karim from that point of view.
City JaPa’s convener and chief election coordinator Mohsin Ul Islam said, “Constitutions of BNP and the Jatiya Party are similar. BNP does not have any candidate here, so Jatiya Party would be their first choice. We’ve taken part in the polls to test the EC (election commission). This is an acid test for the EC.”
He claimed BNP supporters would not vote for Islami Andolon’s candidate since the party is a close associate of the ruling Awami League.
Political analysts think Kamrul Ahsan might emerge as chief competitor against Awami League candidates as voting nears. Moreover, pressure on him is also increasing.
Independent candidate Kamrul Ahsan said, “The result itself will speak if the election is fair. I don’t want to say anything in advance.”
Political analysts think Kamrul Ahsan might emerge as chief competitor against Awami League candidates as voting nears. Moreover, pressure on him is also increasing.
Kamrul’s father BNP leader Ahsan Habib was elected BCC mayor beating Awami League’s Shawkat Hossain (Hiron) in 2013. Ahsan Habib was president of BNP’s Barishal city unit and matshajibi (fishermen) affairs secretary of the central committee. Kamrul announced he would take part in the polls as soon as the schedule was declared but failed to draw attention at first.
BNP leaders also did not pay much heed to him maintaining ‘he does not belong to the party’. But Kamrul’s name started to come to prominence as the campaigns advanced. The matter became clearer as BNP served show-cause notice to its 19 former and current leaders including Kamrul for taking part in the polls violating the party's decision. They were later expelled from the party. Moreover, three supporters of Kamrul were summoned from home and arrested in an old case.
At least six current and former leaders of city BNP told Prothom Alo that although some top leaders of Barishal do not support Kamrul, a good number of the partymen sympathise with him. They have a strong footing in Barishal. Moreover, Kamrul is likely to get Jamaat men’s sympathy.
The campaign of Islami Andolon’s candidate drew the attention of the voters from the beginning. JaPa’s candidate is also running an extensive campaign. In contrast, Kamrul’s campaign seems more tactful. He is seeking votes silently.
BNP leaders said if the party’s voters go to polling centers, their votes will go mostly to Kamrul. They reasoned that 20 pro-BNP candidates are contesting in councilor posts defying party’s decision. Also, Jamaat has four councilor candidates contesting in the polls. These candidates will take their voters to the polling center to ensure their victory. As these voters will cast their votes for mayor post too, they are likely to vote for Kamrul. Moreover, Kamrul might bag votes of supporters of his father who had a long career as politician and people’s representative. These factors combined can make Kamrul main contestant against the Awami League candidate.
It now seems that Kamrul might pull a surprise. It depends on bringing the voters to the polling center by the pro-BNP councilor contenders. Awami League’s Khayer Abdullah is the main candidate in Barishal, who will be his main challenger is the question nowRafiqul Alam, secretary of Shusasoner Jonno Nagorik’s (SHUJAN)
City BNP’s former assistant secretary Anowarul Haque told Prothom Alo that Kamrul is not a nonentity as far as polls is concerned. It is unbelievable that the BNP will cast their votes for JaPa or Islami Andolon candidates. The only choice for the BNP voters, who will go to the polling center, will be Kamrul.
Shushasoner Jonno Nagorik’s (SHUJAN) city unit secretary Rafiqul Alam said, “It now seems that Kamrul might pull a surprise. It depends on bringing the voters to the polling center by the pro-BNP councilor contenders. Awami League’s Khayer Abdullah is the main candidate in Barishal, who will be his main challenger is the question now.”
On Friday night, police summoned Kamrul’s three supporters-- Md Ramjan, Monayem Khan and Syed Rafiqul Islam—from their homes and arrested them in an old case. Ramjan is convener of Jubo Dal’s ward no 30 unit. Monayem and Rafiqul are BNP activists.
Kamrul Ahsan alleged of being harassed in different ways since becoming a candidate. Anti-Corruption Commission quizzed him for over an hour and asked about his paternal properties going beyond the law. As the administration could not stop him yet, they arrested his supporters in an old case, he alleged adding that all this is being done to intimidate his voters.
Airport police station’s officer in charge Lokman Hossain said these three BNP men are accused of tearing down a banner with Bangabandhu’s picture. They were arrested over this case and it has nothing to do with the polls.
He said these three men were arrested as part of a regular drive of police.