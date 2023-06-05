BNP’s vote bank to decide Khayer’s main contender in Barishal

Bangladesh Nationalist Party is boycotting Barishal City Corporation (BCC) polls but the party’s voters may play a deciding role in mayoral post. The candidates, except of Awami League, are targeting voters of the opposition party. The candidate who will draw the votes of the BNP supporters is likely to be the main contender of Awami League candidate.

Although seven candidates are contesting in BCC polls, four are in the limelight. They are Awami League’s Abul Khayer Abdullah alias Khokon Serniabat, Islami Andolon Bangladesh’s Mufti Faizul Karim, Jatiya Party’s Iqbal Hossain and Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal’s former leader Kamrul Ahsan alias Rupan who is contesting as independent candidate. As BNP is not taking part in the polls, three of the contestants except for AL are targeting BNP’s vote bank.

Islami Andolon’s leaders think BNP supporters will vote for Faizul Karim as BNP has boycotted the polls. The party’s Barishal city unit secretary and election conducting committee’s member secretary Jakaria Hamidi said Barishal city residents bank on Faizul Karim for the sake of development and peace. BNP voters will choose Faizul Karim from that point of view.