BNP believes in liberal democracy, does not want to create division: Mirza Fakhrul
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that the BNP represents liberal democratic politics.
“BNP is a party of liberal democracy. We believe in liberal democracy. We want to establish that liberal democracy. We do not want to create any other division here,” Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said today.
He made these remarks at a discussion titled “Ziaur Rahman’s independent non-aligned diplomacy in the current context” held at the Press Institute Bangladesh in the capital.
The discussion was organised to mark the 45th martyrdom anniversary of BNP founder and slain president Ziaur Rahman.
A newspaper exhibition was also held alongside the event. The programme was chaired by Information and Broadcasting Minister Zahir Uddin Swapon.
Mirza Fakhrul said that before the election, some intellectuals had created “hype” in newspapers that Jamaat-e-Islami was coming to power and would win the most votes.
“But the people did not make a mistake. They chose BNP instead. The reason is that BNP is a liberal democratic party,” he said.
He said they want to establish the ideals for which Bangladesh was created. For that reason, he said, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has adopted the slogan “Bangladesh First.”
He added that the late President Ziaur Rahman had similarly chosen the song “Prothom Bangladesh Amar Shesh Bangladesh” (“Bangladesh is my first and last”).
Mirza Fakhrul also said that he had been involved in the Liberation War as an organiser and had witnessed the war and its horrors up close.
He said he had seen how Pakistani occupation forces burned village after village, carried out killings, and tortured women. That is why he can never forgive them, and he cannot equate the 1971 war with anything else.
Recalling Ziaur Rahman, he said Zia was a patriotic man. He said the Awami League used to mock him as an “unknown major,” but when people across the country were waiting for a declaration from their leader to start the war and none came, “that unknown major” suddenly announced rebellion against Pakistan and declared war from Chattogram.
He added that Ziaur Rahman’s greatest contribution was giving the people of this land a distinct identity.
The BNP secretary general further said that he sees reflections of Ziaur Rahman in the programmes, speeches, and activities of Tarique Rahman.
Economist Mushtaq Khan attended the event as a special guest. The keynote speaker was retired Major General ANM Muniruzzaman. Other discussants included Abu Rushd and Shafiqur Rahman. PIB Director General Faruk Wasif moderated the discussion.