BNP believes in liberal democracy, does not want to create division: Mirza Fakhrul

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that the BNP represents liberal democratic politics.

“BNP is a party of liberal democracy. We believe in liberal democracy. We want to establish that liberal democracy. We do not want to create any other division here,” Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said today.

He made these remarks at a discussion titled “Ziaur Rahman’s independent non-aligned diplomacy in the current context” held at the Press Institute Bangladesh in the capital.

The discussion was organised to mark the 45th martyrdom anniversary of BNP founder and slain president Ziaur Rahman.

A newspaper exhibition was also held alongside the event. The programme was chaired by Information and Broadcasting Minister Zahir Uddin Swapon.