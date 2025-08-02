'Manifesto of new Bangladesh' to be announced at Shaheed Minar tomorrow: NCP

The National Citizen Party (NCP) has declared to announce the ‘manifesto of a new Bangladesh’ tomorrow, Sunday. The party said in a statement that the announcement would be made at the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka tomorrow.

The NCP announced this through a post on its verified Facebook account after 9:30 am today, Saturday.

The party has invited everyone to the event where it will unveil the manifesto ‘for a new Bangladesh’. The NCP expressed hope to see everyone at this ‘historic crossroads’.