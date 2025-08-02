'Manifesto of new Bangladesh' to be announced at Shaheed Minar tomorrow: NCP
The National Citizen Party (NCP) has declared to announce the ‘manifesto of a new Bangladesh’ tomorrow, Sunday. The party said in a statement that the announcement would be made at the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka tomorrow.
The NCP announced this through a post on its verified Facebook account after 9:30 am today, Saturday.
The party has invited everyone to the event where it will unveil the manifesto ‘for a new Bangladesh’. The NCP expressed hope to see everyone at this ‘historic crossroads’.
Earlier, on Wednesday afternoon, NCP convener Nahid Islam said the manifesto for a new Bangladesh would be announced at the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka on 3 August while addressing a street rally in front of Narsingdi Municipality.
Inviting everyone to their programme at Shaheed Minar, the NCP leader further said, “If you stand with us on that day, we will ensure that all our demands are met.”
The NCP is scheduled to hold its rally at the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka tomorrow.