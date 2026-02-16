Signed July Charter conditionally, 2 oaths Tuesday: Nahid Islam

On the last working day of the interim government, the National Citizen Party (NCP) signed the July National Charter this Sunday evening. However, they signed it conditionally. While signing, they wrote a note on the charter stating, “Subject to full implementation of the referendum verdict without any note of dissent.”

Mentioning the matter, NCP Convener Nahid Islam said that tomorrow, Tuesday, the winners of the 13th parliamentary election will take two oaths—one as Members of Parliament and another as members of the Constitutional Reform Council.

This Monday evening, NCP Convener Nahid Islam and Member Secretary Akhter Hossen went to Jamuna, the residence of Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, and signed the July Charter.

Nahid, Akhter and six leaders of the party stayed at Jamuna from 6:00 pm to 7:15 pm. After signing the charter, the two top NCP leaders spoke to journalists.