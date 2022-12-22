New alliance of 12-party announced

The elements of the alliance are – Jatiya Party (Jafar) led by Mostafa Jamal Haider, Bangladesh Kalyan Party led by Maj Gen (retd) Syed Muhammad Ibrahim Bir Protik, Bangladesh Labour Party led by Mostafizur Rahman Iran, Bangladesh Jatiya Dal led by Syed Ehsanul Huda, NDP led by KM Abu Taher, Bangladesh LDP led by Shahadat Hossain Selim, Bangladesh Muslim League led by Zulfiqar Bulbul Chowdhury, Jamiat-e-Ulamaye Islam led by Mufti Mohiuddin Ikram, Islami Oikya Jote led by Maulana Abdur Raqib, Jatiya Ganatantrik Party (JAGPA) led by Tasmia Pradhan, Bangladesh Samyabadi Dal led by Nurul Islam, and Bangladesh Islamic Party led by Abul Kashem.
Several leaders of the alliance said the 12 parties have become united for the simultaneous movement.
BNP-led 20-party alliance was formed over a decade ago but the party has annulled the alliance as part of its strategy to widen and gather speed in a simultaneous movement against the incumbent Awami League-government.
Before the 10 December rally in Dhaka, BNP from an informal meeting requested its allies not to use the name “20-party alliance” anymore.
BNP also has acknowledged the necessity of forming an alliance of smaller political parties otherwise they would become isolated and it would be tough to coordinate the simultaneous movement.
Meanwhile, another alliance ‘Ganatantra Mancha’ has been formed with seven left leaning parties, including several members of Jatiya Oikya Front. A liaison committee is also being formed to wage the simultaneous movement against the government.