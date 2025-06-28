July uprising anniversary: Jamaat announces programmes till 8 Aug
Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami will observe a various programmes, including discussions, seminars, doa mahfil and mass processions, throughout the month of July and until 8 August to observe the first anniversary of the July mass uprising.
Jamaat secretary general Mia Golam Parwar announced these programmes at a press conference at the party’s central office in the capital’s Moghbazar on Saturday afternoon.
The party said its programmes will begin on 1 July with offering doa at the party units across the country for those who were martyred, injured, or maimed in the mass uprising. Food will be distributed among the poor, destitute, helpless, and orphans from 2 to 4 July. Jamaat leaders and activists will visit the families of the martyrs and the injured from 8 to 15 July to exchange views and offer doa.
The party will hold discussions and doa mahfils in Rangpur on 16 July to remember martyred Abu Sayeed. On July 19, Jamaat ameer will join a national rally at Suhrawardy Udyan, as well as various programmers organised by the families of the martyrs. Seminars and symposiums will be held from 20 to 24 July, followed by documentary screenings and cultural programs from 25 to 28 July. Discussions will be held by women and female students on 29 and 30 July.
Jamaat will hold a national seminar on 1 August where the English and Arabic versions of the martyr memorial will be unveiled. A photography exhibition will be organised by students from 1 to 3 August. Jamaat will participate in mass processions nationally and locally in state programmes on 5 August.
The party will host discussions initiated by journalists, teachers, doctors, lawyers, engineers, and Islamic scholars from 6 to 8 August.