BNP foiling reform, Jamaat for delaying polls: Nahid Islam
Nahid Islam, convener of the National Citizen Party (NCP), has spoken about the opposing positions of the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami regarding the July Charter and the National Consensus Commission’s recommendations for implementing reforms.
Nahid commented that one group is undermining the reforms while the other is trying to delay the election.
He spoke to journalists about the ongoing political situation at the NCP’s temporary central office in Banglamotor in the capital on Sunday afternoon. There was no written statement at the press conference, which began directly with a question-and-answer session.
BNP–Jamaat rift
Nahid Islam said, “From the very beginning, BNP tried to oppose the National Consensus Commission by submitting notes of dissent on fundamental issues. This has raised questions among the public, and among us as well, about how genuinely they support the reforms. On the other hand, Jamaat’s activities give the impression that they may have some ill motive to delay the election. As a result, one group is undermining the reforms, while the other is trying to postpone the election.”
Unnecessary debates over referendum
Nahid Islam remarked that BNP and Jamaat have entered into another dispute over whether the referendum will be held before or on the election day. He described this conflict as unnecessary and meaningless.
Nahid alleged that an attempt has been made to divert the issue by bringing in the demand for proportional representation (PR) in both chambers instead of only the upper house.
He said, “The main issues and debates are what reforms the July Charter will include, what proposals it will carry, what the legal basis will be, and whether Professor Muhammad Yunus will issue the order. If there is consensus on these matters, we can hold the referendum either on the election day or before it. We are open to discussion on that.”
July Charter must be issued by Prof Yunus
Nahid Islam said that the NCP wants the election to be held on schedule in February and seeks the legal basis and implementation of the July Charter.
He said, “We believe the order should be issued within this month. On the fundamental reforms where consensus has been reached, we think those issues should go to a referendum. The referendum can be held on the election day or before it. This matter should be left to the government and the Election Commission.”
Nahid Islam commented that the July Charter must be issued by Professor Yunus.
He said that if the July Charter is issued, as some suggest, by the so-called president or from the President’s Office, it will have no legal or political basis.
Urge to unite on question of Awami League
In response to a question, Nahid Islam said that as the election approaches, political disunity and rivalries will intensify.
He added that the Awami League must remain united on this issue. Nahid warned that any plot to manipulate the election will originate from the Awami League.
He urged all parties to stay alert to prevent the Awami League from infiltrating other parties to carry out such a plot.
Relations with India
Nahid also spoke about relations with India. He said, “If India wants good relations with Bangladesh, it must move away from viewing Bangladesh through the eyes of the Awami League. It should build direct relations with the people of Bangladesh.”
NCP is joining polls
Nahid Islam, convener of the NCP, has stated that his party is going to participate in the upcoming parliamentary election. When asked which constituency he intends to contest from, Nahid told journalists, “Since I am a son of Dhaka, I will probably… contest from Dhaka. So far, we are focusing on 300 constituencies. We may finalise our candidate list within this month. Only then will it be clear who will contest from where.”
Asked whether the NCP is joining any alliance, Nahid said that if no one supports the reforms, it will not be possible for them to join such an alliance. He added that if they have to unite or reach any understanding with parties that are close to their fundamental demands, they will consider it.
Regarding the situation with the NCP’s party symbol, he said that the Election Commission has taken this step to keep them away from electoral activities or to obstruct them.