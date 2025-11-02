BNP foiling reform, Jamaat for delaying polls: Nahid Islam

Nahid Islam, convener of the National Citizen Party (NCP), has spoken about the opposing positions of the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami regarding the July Charter and the National Consensus Commission’s recommendations for implementing reforms.

Nahid commented that one group is undermining the reforms while the other is trying to delay the election.

He spoke to journalists about the ongoing political situation at the NCP’s temporary central office in Banglamotor in the capital on Sunday afternoon. There was no written statement at the press conference, which began directly with a question-and-answer session.