Fakhrul makes falsehood over voter turnout in by-polls: Quader

Fakhrul made this 'shameless falsehood' aiming to gain heinous political interest, said Quader, adding "Over 25 per cent voters in all the by-polls cast their votes ...even the voter attendance in Thakurgaon-3 by-polls was almost 45 per cent."
The voters came to the polling stations and cast their votes even amid extreme cold weather, said the minister. As the by-polls were not related with the change of the government and that's why people were less interested to vote compare to the national elections, he added.
The AL leader said voter turnout will definitely increase in the national elections and people will cast their votes with due enthusiasm.