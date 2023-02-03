Fakhrul makes falsehood over voter turnout in by-polls: Quader

Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader today said BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir lied over the voter turnout in recent by-polls to six constituencies in the country.

"Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has allegedly tried to confuse the nation by presenting false information about the attendance of voters in the by-polls to six seats held on 1 February," Quader said in a statement.

The ruling party leader termed Fakhrul’s remark that the voter presence in the by-polls was not more than five per cent as totally baseless and fabricated.