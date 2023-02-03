Politics

Fakhrul makes falsehood over voter turnout in by-polls: Quader

BSS

Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader today said BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir lied over the voter turnout in recent by-polls to six constituencies in the country.

"Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has allegedly tried to confuse the nation by presenting false information about the attendance of voters in the by-polls to six seats held on 1 February," Quader said in a statement.

The ruling party leader termed Fakhrul’s remark that the voter presence in the by-polls was not more than five per cent as totally baseless and fabricated.

Fakhrul made this 'shameless falsehood' aiming to gain heinous political interest, said Quader, adding "Over 25 per cent voters in all the by-polls cast their votes ...even the voter attendance in Thakurgaon-3 by-polls was almost 45 per cent."

The voters came to the polling stations and cast their votes even amid extreme cold weather, said the minister. As the by-polls were not related with the change of the government and that's why people were less interested to vote compare to the national elections, he added.

The AL leader said voter turnout will definitely increase in the national elections and people will cast their votes with due enthusiasm.

