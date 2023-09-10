Khaleda Zia’s sentence to be suspended for 6 more months

Suspension of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia’s sentence is going to be extended for six more months.
Law minister Anisul Haque told Prothom Alo today that the law ministry has given its opinion on the issue.
The law ministry’s opinion would be sent to the home ministry. Later, the home ministry will complete the process taking approval of the higher echelon of the government.
The former prime minister was sent to Old Dhaka Central Jail after she had been sentenced to five years' imprisonment by a special court in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case on 8 February 2018.
She was convicted in a second corruption case later.
The government on 25 March in 2020 released Khaleda Zia on a few conditions in an executive order.
The BNP chief has been staying at her Gulshan residence since her release from jail. A special team of her personal physicians has been overseeing her treatment.