BNP becomes sick after doing negative politics: Obaidul Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader Monday said BNP has now become sick after doing the negative politics, destruction, intrigue and corruption.

"If someone becomes sick, he or she will go to hospital, and there is no criticism for that. But, as the BNP gets sick after doing ill politics, the sick party should be taken to hospital too. Arrangement should be made to send those (BNP leaders) to the hospital," he said.

Quader made the remarks while speaking at a rally in front of AL's central office at Bangabandhu Avenue here.

Dhaka South City unit of Awami League arranged the rally, protesting the BNP’s acts of terrorism, militancy, anarchy and anti-state conspiracies.