Nomination of four mayoral candidates rejected, six valid

The nomination papers of four independent mayoral candidates for Barishal City Corporation (BCC) election have been declared invalid after verification, returning officer Humayun Kabir said on Thursday.

Although the nomination papers of four candidates were rejected, those of six mayoral candidates, including the ruling Awami League, Jatiya Party, Islami Andolan Bangladesh, and Zaker Party, have been declared valid, he said, reports news agency UNB.