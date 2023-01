AL announces names of central committee members

Awami League parliamentary nomination board president and prime minister Sheikh Hasina chaired the meeting.

After the meeting, AL general secretary Obaidul Quader informed it to journalists.

The members are Abul Hasnat Abdullah, Nurul Islam Thandu, Bipul Ghosh, Dipankar Talukder, Aminul Alam Milon, Begum Akhter Jahan, Mushfiq Hossain Chowdhury, Merina Jaman, Parvin Jaman Kalpana, Advocate Safura Begum Rumi, Md Ali Arafat, Tarana Halim, Sanjida Khanam, Hossain Ara Lutfa Dalia, Anwar Hossain, Anisur Rahman, Shahabuddin Farazi, Iqbal Hossain Apu, Golam Rabbani Chinu, Marufa Akter Poppy, Raymond Areng, Gloria Sarker Jharna, Sayeed Khokon, Azizur Rahman Don, Sakhawat Hossain Shafique, Dilip Kumar Chattarjee and Tariq Sujat.

Name of the remaining one person will be announced later.