BNP delegation to join reading of ‘July Declaration’
A delegation of Bangladesh Nationalist Party will join the programme of reading out of ‘July Declaration’.
BNP Chairperson’s media wing member Shairul Kabir Khan confirmed the development to Prothom Alo.
Professor Muhammad Yunus, Chief Adviser of Interim Government, will read out the declaration at South Plaza of National Parliament at 5:00pm today. Bangladesh Television will telecast the programme live, said the Press Wing of the Chief Adviser.
Shairul Kabir Khan told Prothom Alo that, on behalf of the Chief Adviser, BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman have been invited to the event for the reading of the July Declaration. Following the party’s decision, a five-member BNP delegation led by BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will attend the event.
The other four members of the delegation are BNP Standing Committee members Mirza Abbas, Abdul Moyeen Khan, Nazrul Islam Khan, and Salahuddin Ahmed.
Shairul Kabir Khan also mentioned that Ismail Jabihullah, a member of the BNP Chairperson’s Advisory Council, will attend the event as an invited guest. In addition, Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal President Rakibul Islam Rakib and General Secretary Nasir Uddin Nasir will also attend as invited guests.
The July Declaration is a document born out of the mass uprising of July 2024. It was finalised by the interim government after consulting political parties. Leaders of the National Citizen Party (NCP) had long been demanding such a declaration and even held programs in support of that demand.
A draft of what the July Declaration contains has been obtained from relevant sources. The draft outlines 26 points. The first 21 briefly describe the background of Bangladesh's historical and democratic struggles—from the great Liberation War to the July mass uprising.
Meanwhile, on the occasion of July Uprising Day, the Ministry of Cultural Affairs has organised an day-long cultural program at Manik Mia Avenue today. The event, titled Celebration of 36 July, is scheduled to begin at 11:00am.