BNP delegation to join reading of ‘July Declaration’

Shairul Kabir Khan told Prothom Alo that, on behalf of the Chief Adviser, BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman have been invited to the event for the reading of the July Declaration. Following the party’s decision, a five-member BNP delegation led by BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will attend the event.

The other four members of the delegation are BNP Standing Committee members Mirza Abbas, Abdul Moyeen Khan, Nazrul Islam Khan, and Salahuddin Ahmed.

Shairul Kabir Khan also mentioned that Ismail Jabihullah, a member of the BNP Chairperson’s Advisory Council, will attend the event as an invited guest. In addition, Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal President Rakibul Islam Rakib and General Secretary Nasir Uddin Nasir will also attend as invited guests.