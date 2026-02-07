Tarique Rahman to attend public rallies at 14 locations in Dhaka for 2 days

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Tarique Rahman will participate in a total of 14 public rallies across Dhaka North and South City Corporations over two days. He will address these rallies tomorrow, Sunday and on Monday.

The programme was announced this afternoon, Saturday, at a press conference held at the BNP election management committee office in Gulshan, Dhaka.

Mahdi Amin, spokesperson of the election management committee and adviser to Tarique Rahman, disclosed the schedule.