Tarique Rahman to attend public rallies at 14 locations in Dhaka for 2 days
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Tarique Rahman will participate in a total of 14 public rallies across Dhaka North and South City Corporations over two days. He will address these rallies tomorrow, Sunday and on Monday.
The programme was announced this afternoon, Saturday, at a press conference held at the BNP election management committee office in Gulshan, Dhaka.
Mahdi Amin, spokesperson of the election management committee and adviser to Tarique Rahman, disclosed the schedule.
According to the announcement, on Sunday (8 February), Tarique Rahman will attend six public rallies in parliamentary constituencies under Dhaka North City Corporation.
He will deliver his first address at 2:00 pm at the ECB premises in Dhaka-17, his own constituency.
He will then speak at 2:40 pm at Laal Math in ward no 2, Pallabi, under Dhaka-16; at 3:30 pm at Senpara Adarsha Government High School, adjacent to the Mirpur-10 intersection, in Dhaka-15; at 4:20 pm at the National Bangla High School gate in Dhaka-14; at 5:10 pm at Shyamoli Club Ground, west of Shyamoli Cinema Hall, in Dhaka-13; and finally at 6:00 pm at Sunvalley Ground in Satarkul, Badda, under Dhaka-11.
On Monday (9 February), Tarique Rahman will attend a total of eight public rallies in his own constituency and across seven parliamentary constituencies under Dhaka South City Corporation.
He will address a rally at 11:00 am at the playground on Kemal Ataturk Avenue, Banani, in Dhaka-17.
He will then speak at 12:00 noon at Kalabagan Krira Chakra Ground in Dhaka-10; at 1:00 pm on Pir Jangi Mazar Road in Dhaka-8; at 2:00 pm at Manda Tarun Sangha Ground in Dhaka-9; at 3:00 pm on Shahid Faruk Road, Jatrabari, in Dhaka-5; at 4:00 pm on Jurain–Shyamganj Road in Dhaka-4; at 5:00 pm at Dhupkhola Maath in Dhaka-6; and at 6:00 pm at Lalbagh Balur Maath in Dhaka-7.
BNP leaders stated that Tarique Rahman will address the party’s declared manifesto, the prevailing political situation and his vision for the future of Bangladesh at these rallies.
The party has instructed its leaders and activists to take all necessary preparations to ensure the success of the programmes.