Some advisers have no safe exit except death: Sarjis Alam
National Citizen Party’s Chief Organiser (northern region) Sarjis Alam has said that some advisers who seem to think they can simply perform their duties half-heartedly and then exit through the upcoming election are wrong.
For those who think like this should know there is no safe exit for them except death, warned Sarjis.
No matter where they go in the world, the people of Bangladesh will find them, he said, adding that a government formed after a revolution cannot function with such a negligent attitude.
He made these remarks on Tuesday afternoon while speaking to journalists after the NCP’s district and upazila coordination meeting at the Naogaon Sadar upazila parishad auditorium.
Sarjis Alam alleged that the Election Commission is making efforts to grant registration to a party called Jatiya League but this so-called party exists only as a tiny room next to a toilet.
People and NCP will never accept this if registering this party is an effort to rehabilitate Awami League, he said adding that any party seeking registration must go through thorough scrutiny, not just follow old standards.
The NCP leader further said, “If good people of Bangladesh come together to form another political party, we have no objection. But let me make one thing clear—no version of the Awami League is relevant in post-revolution Bangladesh. The NCP will never accept that.”
He confirmed that the NCP will contest the upcoming national election under the Shapla (water lily) symbol.
"There is no legal bar to using the Shapla symbol. But the Election Commission, though a constitutionally independent body, is now behaving arbitrarily or perhaps acting under pressure. This will not be tolerated. We expect the Election Commission to uphold public confidence and act as an independent constitutional institution,” Sarjis said.
Referring to BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman’s recent interview, Sarjis Alam said, “He mentioned that he can never see the brother he left behind in Bangladesh. The home full of his lifelong memories has been leveled to the ground. We sympathise with him on this. We do not want to see such incidents in the future Bangladesh. Many BNP leaders and activists have faced similar tragedies, all caused by the Awami League. Therefore, we want to ensure that at the local level, Awami League collaborators are not given shelter or protection in exchange for money or benefits.”
The coordination meeting was attended by NCP Joint Convener Monira Sharmin, Rajshahi Divisional Organising Secretary Imran Imon, and NCP leaders and activists from different upazilas of Naogaon district.