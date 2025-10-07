Some advisers have no safe exit except death: Sarjis Alam

National Citizen Party’s Chief Organiser (northern region) Sarjis Alam has said that some advisers who seem to think they can simply perform their duties half-heartedly and then exit through the upcoming election are wrong.

For those who think like this should know there is no safe exit for them except death, warned Sarjis.

No matter where they go in the world, the people of Bangladesh will find them, he said, adding that a government formed after a revolution cannot function with such a negligent attitude.

He made these remarks on Tuesday afternoon while speaking to journalists after the NCP’s district and upazila coordination meeting at the Naogaon Sadar upazila parishad auditorium.