Chhatra Dal accuses DUCSU Liberation War Affairs secretary of distorting history

The Dhaka University unit of the Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal has alleged that the Liberation War and democratic movement affairs secretary of the Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU) has thwarted the aspirations of the democratic movement by distorting the history of the Liberation War. They raised the allegation in a press release on Wednesday.

The press release reads the various irresponsible actions and controversial comments of those who came as so-called representatives in the past questionable and controversial election of the Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU) are subjecting DUCSU and Dhaka University to extreme insult before the nation.

Recently, the statement regarding the history of the Liberation War that the controversial Liberation War and democratic movement affairs secretary of the questioned DUCSU is propagating on his social media has thwarted the aspirations of all democratic movements, including the 2024 mass uprising, by distorting the history of Bangladesh's Great Liberation War. Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, Dhaka University, vehemently rejects such impudent distortion of history.