Jamaat prepares for ‘second battle’, focus on 12 city corporations

Following the 13th parliamentary elections, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has now turned its attention to the upcoming local government elections, which the party views as a “second battle”. Preparations are underway for the elections to district, upazila and union parishad chairmanships, as well as for mayoral posts at pourashavas.

According to party sources, Jamaat is placing particular importance on city corporation elections. To that end, organisational preparations are being strengthened across all 12 city corporations in the country.

Under the law, city corporation elections must be held within the 180 days preceding the expiry of their terms. However, the five-year terms of the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) expired in the first week of June 2025.