12th parliament: Jatiya Party lawmakers sworn in

The newly elected lawmakers of the 12th parliament from Jatiya Party took oath on Wednesday.
Speaker of the 11th national parliament, Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, administered the oaths of the newly-elected parliament members in the oath-taking room of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban around 11:00 am.
Prior to this, the newly elected MPs from Awami League took oath.
Before that, the speaker herself took oath as she has also been elected an MP from Rangpur-6 constituency.
In the 12th National Parliament elections, voting was held in 298 constituencies. Awami League won in 222 seats, Jatiya Party won in 11 seats, and independent candidates won in 62 seats.
Awami League’s allies Bangladesh Workers’ Party and Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (Jasod) won two seats each while Bangladesh Kalyan Party won in one seat.
According to parliament sources, Workers’ Party and Jasod lawmakers took oath with the Awami League lawmakers and Kalyan Party MP with independent lawmakers.