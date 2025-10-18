RUCSU election
Chhatra Shibir wins 234 of 255 posts in hall unions, Chhatra Dal not a single one
Alongside its sweeping victory in the Rajshahi University Central Students’ Union (RUCSU) election, the Islami Chhatra Shibir-backed panel also achieved a landslide win in the hall union elections.
Candidates from the Shibir-backed panel won the VP, GS, and AGS positions in every hall. Out of 255 total posts across the halls, Shibir candidates secured victory in 234.
In contrast, the Chhatra Dal-backed panel faced an even bigger debacle in the hall union elections than in the central one. Their candidates failed to win a single post in any of the 17 halls, although they put up a close fight in some posts.
Rajshahi University has 17 residential halls — 11 for male and 6 for female students — each with 15 posts. Shibir fielded full panels in some halls while partial panels in others. Across all 17 halls, Shibir-backed candidates won all 51 top posts (VP, GS, and AGS).
Shibir sweeps all posts in five halls
In five halls — Shaheed Habibur Rahman Hall, Nawab Abdul Latif Hall, Madar Bux Hall, Syed Amer Ali Hall, and Mannujan Hall — all 75 posts went to Shibir-backed candidates.
At Shaheed Habibur Rahman Hall, Ahmad Ahsan Ullah (Farhan) was elected VP, Ashiq Shikder GS, and Md Shahidul Islam (Sumon) AGS.
At Madar Bux Hall, the winners were Md Rubel Ali (VP), Md Ibrahim Hossain (GS), and Md Abu Raihan (AGS).
At Mannujan Hall, Sumaiya Jahan (VP), Tasmeri Jahan (Tanni) (GS), and Sabina Yasmin (AGS) were elected.
At Syed Amer Ali Hall, the winners were Md Nayeem Islam (VP), Md Sabbir Hossain (GS), and Munna Islam (AGS).
At Nawab Abdul Latif Hall, the winning trio were Niamat Ullah (VP), Md Nurul Islam (Shahid) (GS), and Rony Hasan (AGS).
Large victories in other halls
In Bijoy-24 Hall, Shibir-backed candidates won every post except Assistant Debate and Literary Secretary. The VP, GS, and AGS elected were Md Rasel Mia, Imrul Hasan (Mishkat), and Md Shahadat Hossain (Sakib).
In Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Hall, Shibir won 11 of 15 posts, losing only Debate and Literary Secretary, Assistant Debate and Literary Secretary, Sports Secretary, and one Executive Member post. The elected VP was Mojammel Haque, GS Ariful Islam, and AGS Md Israfil Hossain.
In Hossain Shaheed Suhrawardy Hall, Shibir-backed candidates won all posts except Debate and Literary Secretary. The elected VP was Kawser Habib, GS Md Sacchu Hossain, and AGS Imrul Hasan.
In Shaheed Shamsuzzoha Hall, they won all but one Executive Member post. The VP, GS, and AGS were Ashiqur Rahman (Sohag), Sowaib Hossain, and Mostafizur Rahman.
In Shah Makhdum Hall, Shibir-backed candidates won 14 of 15 posts, losing only Debate and Literary Secretary. The VP, GS, and AGS were Md Shamim Alam (Patowary), Baizid, and Md Zakaria.
In Taposhi Rabeya Hall, 13 of the 14 Shibir-backed candidates were elected, losing only the Sports Secretary post. The VP, GS, and AGS were Morium Khatun, Tawhida Akhtar, and Khadija Akter.
In July-36 Hall, 11 of the 13 Shibir-backed candidates were victorious, losing only the Cultural and, Debate & Literary Secretary posts. The VP, GS, and AGS were Syeda Samapika Ahmed (Simi), Tasfia Tabassum, and Tawhida Yasmin (Mahmuda).
In Begum Rokeya Hall, Shibir-backed candidates won all posts except Cultural Secretary and Debate & Literary Secretary. The VP, GS, and AGS were Arpana Haque (Mugdho), Mst Laila Khatun, and Mst Shahnaz Parvin.
In Rahmatunnesa Hall, all 14 Shibir-backed candidates were elected, nine of them unopposed due to lack of rival candidates. The VP, GS, and AGS were Saifun Nasira, Habiba Akhtar (Riya), and Afsana Mimi.
In Begum Khaleda Zia Hall, all 14 candidates from the Shibir-backed panel won, 10 of them unopposed. The VP, GS, and AGS elected were Sabrina Marzan, Zarin Tasnim Rifah, and Mst Parvin Ara.
Chhatra Dal faces total defeat
Chhatra Dal fielded full or partial panels in 11 of the 17 male halls for the hall union election. But their candidates failed to win a single post in any hall. However, in some contests, particularly for top positions, Chhatra Dal-backed candidates offered close competition to Shibir candidates.
Attempts to reach RU Chhatra Dal president Sultan Ahmed (Rahi) and general secretary Sardar Zahurul Haque by phone were unsuccessful.
Later, organizing secretary Mahmudul (Mithu) told Prothom Alo that none of their members had won any posts, through several candidates had put up a strong fight in some halls.
RU Chhatra Shibir secretary Mujahid Faisal told Prothom Alo that their success resulted from a year-long effort to engage with students, involving collective teamwork.
He added that their rivals focused more on criticising Shibir than campaigning for themselves, which ultimately benefited Shibir and had a positive impact on the overall vote outcome.