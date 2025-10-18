Chhatra Shibir wins 234 of 255 posts in hall unions, Chhatra Dal not a single one

Alongside its sweeping victory in the Rajshahi University Central Students’ Union (RUCSU) election, the Islami Chhatra Shibir-backed panel also achieved a landslide win in the hall union elections.

Candidates from the Shibir-backed panel won the VP, GS, and AGS positions in every hall. Out of 255 total posts across the halls, Shibir candidates secured victory in 234.

In contrast, the Chhatra Dal-backed panel faced an even bigger debacle in the hall union elections than in the central one. Their candidates failed to win a single post in any of the 17 halls, although they put up a close fight in some posts.

Rajshahi University has 17 residential halls — 11 for male and 6 for female students — each with 15 posts. Shibir fielded full panels in some halls while partial panels in others. Across all 17 halls, Shibir-backed candidates won all 51 top posts (VP, GS, and AGS).