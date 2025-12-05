Khaleda Zia will fly by air ambulance once physicians give the nod: Mirza Fakhrul
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia will be put on the air ambulance only when the physicians give full clearance.
Speaking to reporters this Friday after Jumma prayers in front of the mosque adjacent to the BNP’s central office in Naya Paltan, Dhaka, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir made these remarks. Earlier, special prayers were offered at the mosque seeking Khaleda Zia’s recovery.
Mirza Fakhrul said that the physicians were making all efforts to restore Khaleda Zia’s health. He added that they were hopeful that once the air ambulance arrives in Bangladesh from Qatar tomorrow (Saturday), it will be possible to take her to London on Sunday.
Mirza Fakhrul also told reporters that Khaleda Zia has been undergoing treatment in hospital for the past week in a critical condition. Highly qualified physician from home and abroad are treating her. However, everyone agrees that she now needs treatment in a more advanced hospital. For that reason, the decision has been made to take her to a hospital in England.
The BNP secretary general said that the previous Awami League government kept Khaleda Zia imprisoned for six years. For two of those years, she was held in solitary confinement in an old jail facility. Many believe her illness began there. Due to a lack of proper treatment, her condition deteriorated further. She had been seriously ill for four years since the Covid period. Although she recovered afterwards, she fell ill again some days ago.
Mirza Fakhrul called upon the people to pray for the recovery of Khaleda Zia.