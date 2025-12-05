Khaleda Zia will fly by air ambulance once physicians give the nod: Mirza Fakhrul

Mirza Fakhrul said that the physicians were making all efforts to restore Khaleda Zia’s health. He added that they were hopeful that once the air ambulance arrives in Bangladesh from Qatar tomorrow (Saturday), it will be possible to take her to London on Sunday.

Mirza Fakhrul also told reporters that Khaleda Zia has been undergoing treatment in hospital for the past week in a critical condition. Highly qualified physician from home and abroad are treating her. However, everyone agrees that she now needs treatment in a more advanced hospital. For that reason, the decision has been made to take her to a hospital in England.