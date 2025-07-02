Quota reform movement stirs students countrywide on 2 July

Speaking at the demonstration, Nahid Islam, a key coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, said the protest was not merely about jobs or university students, but a matter of national concern.

“This is not just a movement of students and job seekers. This is a movement to uphold the ideals of the Liberation War. The quota for freedom fighters is being misrepresented. The spirit of the Liberation War is not hereditary-it is a value, a principle that belongs to the nation. As young citizens, we carry that spirit forward, and that is why we are standing against inequality,” he said.

Nahid, now National Citizen Party (NCP) chief, further announced that the demonstrators would stage another sit-in at the same location on 3 July at 2:30 pm and called upon students of all colleges and universities across the country to organise similar programmes simultaneously.

“This is a united movement. We want every campus to raise the same voice at the same time,” he added.

Student leaders stated that the protest would continue until 4 July, the date of the next hearing on the High Court ruling.

Abdul Kader, a student of Sociology, said during the protest that the students were determined to continue their movement regardless of weather or obstacles.

“This is a just and peaceful movement. We will not leave the streets until the demands of the student community are met. We will endure the burning sun and rain if necessary,” he said.