Quota reform movement stirs students countrywide on 2 July
The quota reform movement has swayed the students across the country on the 2 July last year as they perceived that reinstating of the quota system in government jobs by a court order is apparently a discrimination for meritorious students, hinting a growing wave of resistance.
On the second day of the student-led organised demonstration, demanding the reinstatement of the 2018 circular abolishing quotas in first- and second-class public service recruitment, the capital’s Shahbagh intersection once again turned into an epicenter of mass protest as demonstrators occupied the area.
The second day of last year’s July uprising unfolded with a massive leap in scale as the anti-discrimination student movement, initially centered around Dhaka University, transformed into a coordinated national protest for abolishing the quota system.
Students and job seekers on 2 July brought out a massive protest rally and occupied the capital’s Shahbagh with a vow to remain on the streets until their demands are fulfilled, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing movement against what they termed a discriminatory quota policy.
The rally began in front of the Dhaka University Central Library around 2:45 pm with thousands of demonstrators from different universities and colleges, and marched towards Shahbagh through Nilkhet, Science Lab, and the Bata Signal.
The procession turned into a mass sit-in as protesters blocked the key intersections, halting vehicular movement and drawing attention to their core demand-the immediate reinstatement of the 2018 circular that ensured merit-based recruitment in government services.
The protesters carried placards and chanted slogans including “No quota, only merit,” “Reinstate the 2018 circular,” “Down with quota discrimination,” and “Students will build a merit-based Bangladesh.”
The slogans echoed throughout the Shahbagh area as students stood in unity, demanding the government overturn the High Court’s verdict which declared a portion of the 2018 circular illegal and thus paved the way for returning the quota system.
Speaking at the demonstration, Nahid Islam, a key coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, said the protest was not merely about jobs or university students, but a matter of national concern.
“This is not just a movement of students and job seekers. This is a movement to uphold the ideals of the Liberation War. The quota for freedom fighters is being misrepresented. The spirit of the Liberation War is not hereditary-it is a value, a principle that belongs to the nation. As young citizens, we carry that spirit forward, and that is why we are standing against inequality,” he said.
Nahid, now National Citizen Party (NCP) chief, further announced that the demonstrators would stage another sit-in at the same location on 3 July at 2:30 pm and called upon students of all colleges and universities across the country to organise similar programmes simultaneously.
“This is a united movement. We want every campus to raise the same voice at the same time,” he added.
Student leaders stated that the protest would continue until 4 July, the date of the next hearing on the High Court ruling.
Abdul Kader, a student of Sociology, said during the protest that the students were determined to continue their movement regardless of weather or obstacles.
“This is a just and peaceful movement. We will not leave the streets until the demands of the student community are met. We will endure the burning sun and rain if necessary,” he said.
Simultaneous protests were held at several universities across the country. At Jahangirnagar University, students brought out a rally from the central library premises and marched through campus before blocking the Dhaka-Aricha highway for about 25 minutes.
The demonstration ended with a gathering at the university’s main gate, where speakers reiterated their demand and the elimination of what they called ‘illogical and discriminatory’ quota benefits.
At Islamic University in Kushtia, general students held a protest rally around 11am under the banner of “General Students.” The rally began at the Jhal Chattar and marched through the main roads of the campus before ending at the same point. During the programme, students reiterated their opposition to the reintroduction of quota-based recruitment and reaffirmed their commitment to a merit-based system.
The core demand of the movement is the reinstatement of the circular issued by the Ministry of Public Administration on 4 October 2018, which had abolished the quota system in government jobs, ensuring merit-based recruitments.
Protesters also urged the government to form an independent commission to ensure that no unjust or discriminatory quota systems remain in place in any grade of public service, except disadvantaged communities as their rights are ensured by the Constitution.
They also demanded that no candidate can use quota privileges more than once and the seats reserved for quotas remain vacant then those seats will be filled with merit-based candidates to ensure efficiency and fairness in recruitment. Furthermore, they called for effective measures to build a transparent, corruption-free and merit-based civil service.
Before 2018, some 56 per cent of posts were reserved under various quotas: 30 per cent for children of freedom fighters and their grandchildren, 10 per cent for women, 10 per cent for district quotas, five per cent for ethnic minorities, and one per cent for persons with disabilities.
The decision to abolish quotas in the first- and second-class public jobs came in response to a countrywide student movement demanding reform of the quota system, leading to the issuance of the 2018 circular by the government. However, quotas were retained in third- and fourth-class positions.
The 2018 decision effectively ended a 46-year-old quota system in higher public service. But in 2021, a group of descendants of freedom fighters filed a writ petition challenging the cancellation of the freedom fighter quota.
On 5 June 2024, the High Court delivered a verdict that declared a section of the 2018 circular illegal, prompting a fresh wave of protests led by students and job seekers demanding the full reinstatement of the abolished system.
The agitating students promptly took to the streets against the restoration of the quota system considering it a deprivation for meritorious students.
The people of the country even never imagined the quota reform movement which started getting momentum on the first July eventually to be evolved into “July Uprising” participated by student-mass people, ending the almost 16 years autocratic rule of AL.
The student movement spiralled into uprising as the government wanted to harshly tackle the protesters unleashing security forces and pro-AL cadres on them, killing at least 1400 and injuring approximately 20000 leaving the whole country in a pool of blood.
Bangladesh witnessed a barbaric crackdown on unarmed protesting student-people after the Liberation War which many people perceived that the July uprising was so terrible and intensive in the context of violence, ensuring the AL government’s fall after it came to power in 2008.