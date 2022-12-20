Politics

AL trying to punish one for another's blame: Khandaker Mosharraf

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka

BNP standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain on Tuesday said the ruling Awami League (AL) is trying to punish one for another's blame.  

The Awami League has tarnished the image of the country and they have destroyed everything: the judiciary, democracy and the social infrastructure, the BNP leader added.

But they are now saying that the state was destroyed during the regime of BNP, Khandaker Mosharraf said adding the people will not believe in their attempt of punishing one for another's blame.      

The BNP leader uttered these words at a human chain in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka on Tuesday in response to the criticism of AL general secretary, Obaidul Quader, over the BNP's outline to reform the state.

On Monday, Obaidul Quader said those who have taken the nation to the edge of ruin will reform the state? Sheikh Hasina reformed the state. That is the reason why today Bangladesh is the role model of development.      

Khandaker Mosharraf alleged that the government carried out attacks, made arrests and filed cases against the leaders and activists of BNP to foil the 10 December rally of BNP. But they were unable to resist the BNP.

Likening BNP with Phoenix, despite several hurdles, BNP organised all divisional rallies peacefully, the BNP leader said adding the support for the party has skyrocketed and the party has become stronger.  

Read more from Politics
Post Comment