AL trying to punish one for another's blame: Khandaker Mosharraf

The BNP leader uttered these words at a human chain in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka on Tuesday in response to the criticism of AL general secretary, Obaidul Quader, over the BNP's outline to reform the state.
On Monday, Obaidul Quader said those who have taken the nation to the edge of ruin will reform the state? Sheikh Hasina reformed the state. That is the reason why today Bangladesh is the role model of development.
Khandaker Mosharraf alleged that the government carried out attacks, made arrests and filed cases against the leaders and activists of BNP to foil the 10 December rally of BNP. But they were unable to resist the BNP.
Likening BNP with Phoenix, despite several hurdles, BNP organised all divisional rallies peacefully, the BNP leader said adding the support for the party has skyrocketed and the party has become stronger.