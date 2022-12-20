AL trying to punish one for another's blame: Khandaker Mosharraf

BNP standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain on Tuesday said the ruling Awami League (AL) is trying to punish one for another's blame.

The Awami League has tarnished the image of the country and they have destroyed everything: the judiciary, democracy and the social infrastructure, the BNP leader added.

But they are now saying that the state was destroyed during the regime of BNP, Khandaker Mosharraf said adding the people will not believe in their attempt of punishing one for another's blame.