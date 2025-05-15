One incident after another, various discussions about the election

Several recent incidents have created tension in national politics and sparked widespread discussion. In light of these events, questions have also arisen as to whether the conversation around the upcoming national parliamentary election is being overshadowed.

However, policymakers of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), one of the country’s major political parties, believe that no incident can divert attention from the public’s demand for a national election. Leaders of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami also share this view.

The BNP has been demanding that the national parliamentary election be held by December this year and has called for a roadmap to that end. Jamaat, on the other hand, wants completion of certain fundamental reforms and the election be held in December if possible, or early next year if necessary.