One incident after another, various discussions about the election
Several recent incidents have created tension in national politics and sparked widespread discussion. In light of these events, questions have also arisen as to whether the conversation around the upcoming national parliamentary election is being overshadowed.
However, policymakers of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), one of the country’s major political parties, believe that no incident can divert attention from the public’s demand for a national election. Leaders of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami also share this view.
The BNP has been demanding that the national parliamentary election be held by December this year and has called for a roadmap to that end. Jamaat, on the other hand, wants completion of certain fundamental reforms and the election be held in December if possible, or early next year if necessary.
Still, several recent developments have caused significant unrest in national politics, the impact of which continues to be felt. Among these, a major political issue emerged in late April regarding the interim government's proposal to establish a 'humanitarian corridor' to deliver food aid to Rakhine in Myanmar, under the UN supervision.
A statement by the government's foreign affairs advisor on this matter triggered strong reactions from various political parties.
Those involved say political parties are holding discussions with the National Consensus Commission regarding reforms to the state structure ahead of the national election. At such a time, the 'corridor' issue has sparked heated debate in the political sphere over national security concerns.
Amid this tension, the demand to ban the Awami League suddenly gained prominence. Hasnat Abdullah, a leader of the National Citizen Party (NCP)—a youth-led party at the forefront of the mass uprising—led this movement.
Leaders, activists, and supporters of various Qawmi Madrasah-based parties, including Jamaat-e-Islami and Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh, lent their support.
Amid a three-day sit-in, blockade, and mass gathering around the official residence of interim government chief advisor Professor Muhammad Yunus, the government decided to ban the activities of the Awami League and its affiliated organisations.
Following this, the election commission (EC) announced the suspension of the Awami League’s registration as a political party. Initiatives have also been taken to prosecute Sheikh Hasina, her ministers, and party leaders, as well as the Awami League as a whole, for the indiscriminate shootings and killings during the July mass uprising.
Sources say last week’s three-day movement has introduced new dynamics to the political landscape. At the same time, signs of division have emerged among the youth leading the mass uprising.
Key Islamist parties and organisations united under the leadership of Hasnat Abdullah—NCP's main organiser in the southern region—have rallied around the demand to ban the Awami League. Politically informed observers see this as a significant development ahead of the national election and for future political alignments.
However, NCP senior joint convener Ariful Islam Adib does not believe the focus on the election is fading amidst the demands to ban the Awami League.
He told Prothom Alo that, if anything, the BNP is now more focused on the early election and is not taking a strong stance on issues related to current national interests or aspirations.
According to him, the NCP's demands—such as banning the Awami League and removing the President—were not meant to delay the election, but were raised in the national interest.
Several sources close to the NCP say that a few days after the attack on Hasnat Abdullah in Gazipur, Hasnat called for a movement demanding a ban on the Awami League. The NCP leadership was initially hesitant about this. Later, everyone joined the street movement and played a role, but the credit went to Hasnat. According to those familiar with the matter, this has created discomfort and reactions within the top leadership of the NCP. Although the NCP has been calling for a ban on the Awami League as a fascist party from the outset.
However, BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury told Prothom Alo, “There is no need to block it (the ban on the Awami League). BNP has formally demanded the ban. We believe this will be resolved through trial.”
Meanwhile, during the celebration of the Awami League’s activities being banned, an incident came to light where Jamaat and Chhatra Shibir activists and supporters raised controversial slogans and prevented the singing of the national anthem.
Following this, the government’s Information and Broadcasting Ministry advisor Md. Mahfuz Alam posted on Facebook that the accomplices of the 1971 genocide should seek apology. He was one of the leaders of the August 5 mass uprising. It is believed that Mahfuz Alam’s post alluded to Jamaat’s controversial role during the 1971 Liberation War. After the post, a section of NCP and Jamaat-Shibir leaders and activists launched a campaign and counter-campaign, which continues.
In the meantime, a programme titled National Anthem in Unison was held at the foot of the Raju Sculpture at Dhaka University to protest the insult to the national anthem. NCP’s student wing Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangsad, along with Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, Chhatra Union, and various student organizations, participated.
More programmes are scheduled in this regard. These recent incidents and controversies are fueling doubts in political circles as to whether there is an effort to throw the upcoming national election into uncertainty.
Jamaat-e-Islami Naib-e-Amir Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher told Prothom Alo, “A credible election is crucial for the country’s political stability. We believe some reforms are necessary before the election. The current government should take the political parties’ key demands seriously, implement them quickly, and arrange elections early next year. Otherwise, the country will face uncertainty.”
At present, BNP’s primary focus is on the elections. To that end, the party has launched a new membership drive, while also holding divisional rallies targeting the youth to ‘establish the political rights of the youth.’ BNP policymakers are currently refraining from highlighting any other issue—new or old—except the elections.
BNP leader Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury told Prothom Alo that while some groups may have their own demands, the people’s right to vote cannot be held back by the interests of a few. According to him, Sheikh Hasina made herself the owner of Bangladesh over the past 15 years.
Now, the people of Bangladesh do not want another owner. Many have many demands—but they should bring them to the people. The solution lies in the election.