Jamaat doesn’t object to February election, but no to cursory one: Taher

Highlighting that an elected government can solve many problems, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami’s Nayeb-e-Ameer, Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher, said that they have no objection if the national election is held in February next year. However, they don't want a simply cursory election.

He made these remarks today, Sunday, at a dialogue titled “National unity essential for national security” held at a hotel in Gulshan, Dhaka.

The dialogue was organised by the Foundation for Strategic and Development Studies (FSDS). Leaders from various political parties and professional organisations took part.

Abdullah Mohammad Taher said, “When we say we don’t want a cursory election, it doesn’t mean we don’t want elections at all. This is being misinterpreted to create suspicion. And if anyone wants such a manipulated election, we do not support them either. We have rejected those who conducted such elections in the past.”