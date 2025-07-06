Jamaat doesn’t object to February election, but no to cursory one: Taher
Highlighting that an elected government can solve many problems, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami’s Nayeb-e-Ameer, Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher, said that they have no objection if the national election is held in February next year. However, they don't want a simply cursory election.
He made these remarks today, Sunday, at a dialogue titled “National unity essential for national security” held at a hotel in Gulshan, Dhaka.
The dialogue was organised by the Foundation for Strategic and Development Studies (FSDS). Leaders from various political parties and professional organisations took part.
Abdullah Mohammad Taher said, “When we say we don’t want a cursory election, it doesn’t mean we don’t want elections at all. This is being misinterpreted to create suspicion. And if anyone wants such a manipulated election, we do not support them either. We have rejected those who conducted such elections in the past.”
He remarked that if a manipulated election is held, justice and reforms in the country would be in vain.
“All political parties should come to a consensus, and we can discuss among ourselves how a fair election can be held. I believe that if we engage in such discussions, the differences that exist can be resolved,” he added.
Noting that differences among political parties are natural, Taher said, “We will have differences—for instance, we want a Proportional Representation (PR) system instead of the traditional election model, and we want local government elections under a neutral government. These are our party’s agenda; others have theirs.”
He further said, “Just because parties have different agendas does not mean there’s a conspiracy to derail elections or that they don’t want elections. I believe saying such things might itself be part of a conspiracy.”
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, BNP Standing Committee members Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain and Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury; Nagorik Oikya President Mahmudur Rahman Manna, Secretary of Citizens for Good Governance (SUJAN) Badiul Alam Majumdar, poet and thinker Farhad Mazhar, photographer-journalist Shahidul Alam, Coordinator of Ganosamhati Andolon Zonayed Saki, Joint Editor of Prothom Alo Sohrab Hassan; former Army Chief Lt. Gen. (retd) Noor Uddin Khan; former State Minister for Foreign Affairs Abul Hasan Chowdhury; Professor Mahbub Ullah; AB Party Chairman Mojibur Rahman Monju; Professor Dilara Chowdhury, among others, took part in the dialogue.