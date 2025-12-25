Tarique Rahman’s Facebook posts on way back to Bangladesh: What he wrote
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairman Tarique Rahman made several posts on his verified Facebook page on his way back to the country from London, United Kingdom.
At 5:15 am on 25 December, he made his first post titled “Return.” Tarique Rahman also attached a photo of himself with the post.
The photo shows Tarique Rahman seated on the airplane, reading a document bearing the name and logo of Biman Bangladesh Airlines. The document relates to a “Medical Certificate for Air Travel.”
Tarique Rahman made another post on his verified Facebook page at 9:34 am on 25 December.
In this post, Tarique Rahman wrote, “In the skies of Bangladesh after a long 6,314 days!”
He also attached a photo of himself with the post, in which he is seen looking out of the airplane window. Outside, the sky is clear and bright.
After a long 17 years, Tarique Rahman has returned to Bangladesh. At 9:56 am today, the Biman Bangladesh flight carrying him landed at Osmani International Airport in Sylhet.
After a brief stop in Sylhet, he will proceed directly to Dhaka. A public reception has been organised in Dhaka to mark his return to the country.