Intruders, opportunists tarnish image of AL, govt: Quader

Turning to the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation, Quader said prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s government has been taking up effective measures since the outset of the outbreak of the disease in the country.

Because of the premier’s able leadership and constant supervision, the government has been able to keep the situation comparatively under control, he added.

He said the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus appeared as a completely new experience in the medical science as it had no previous case history.

But, the government’s sincere efforts are gradually enhancing the capability of the country’s health sector to deal with the novel coronavirus side by side raising awareness among the people to protect themselves from being infected by the virus, he added.

The minister said sufficient allocations of necessary equipment and other things related to COVID-19 treatment are being made while scopes of treatment are increasing day by day in the privet sector as well.

Quader underscored the need for reducing the tendency of going abroad for medical purposes and said the specialized hospitals should be turned into center of excellence.

Mentioning that the government is making its all-out strides to reach quality medical facilities at grassroots, he said if the physicians abide by the premier’s directives about concentrating on providing treatment at the village level by staying there, the quality of rural health services will enhance further.

The government wants to expand the health system at grassroots without keeping it only capital-centric while some measures have been taken in the recent time to enhance skills and remove irregularities in the sector, he added.