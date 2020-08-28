Intruders, opportunists tarnish image of AL, govt: Quader

Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Friday said intruders and opportunists are tarnishing the image of the ruling party as well as the government, reports BSS.
“Tested leaders and workers who stay with the party during its crisis never tarnish the image of the party or the government, but the intruders are doing that,” he said, addressing a function to handover health protective equipment to director general of DGHS under the arrangement of AL’s health and population affairs sub-committee at the party president’s Dhanmondi political office here.
He joined the function virtually from his official residence on parliament premises.
The AL general secretary alerted the party leaders and workers so that no opportunist or intruder gets shelter or patronization at any level in the party by any means.
Turning to the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation, Quader said prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s government has been taking up effective measures since the outset of the outbreak of the disease in the country.
Because of the premier’s able leadership and constant supervision, the government has been able to keep the situation comparatively under control, he added.
He said the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus appeared as a completely new experience in the medical science as it had no previous case history.
But, the government’s sincere efforts are gradually enhancing the capability of the country’s health sector to deal with the novel coronavirus side by side raising awareness among the people to protect themselves from being infected by the virus, he added.
The minister said sufficient allocations of necessary equipment and other things related to COVID-19 treatment are being made while scopes of treatment are increasing day by day in the privet sector as well.
Quader underscored the need for reducing the tendency of going abroad for medical purposes and said the specialized hospitals should be turned into center of excellence.
Mentioning that the government is making its all-out strides to reach quality medical facilities at grassroots, he said if the physicians abide by the premier’s directives about concentrating on providing treatment at the village level by staying there, the quality of rural health services will enhance further.
The government wants to expand the health system at grassroots without keeping it only capital-centric while some measures have been taken in the recent time to enhance skills and remove irregularities in the sector, he added.
He said making sincere efforts by all stakeholders in the sector is a must to take ahead the government initiatives as strong teamwork should be ensured with the united and coordinated efforts of physicians, nurses, health workers and technologist to have a strong health system.
The AL general secretary laid emphasis on increasing the number of Covid-19 test and quick delivery of reports to lessen the hassle of people, specially the abroad goers including the expatriate Bangladeshi workers.
AL presidium member Begum Matia Chowdhury, organizing secretary SM Kamal Hossain, health affairs secretary Rokeya Sultana, relief and social welfare secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, office secretary Biplab Barua and deputy office secretary Sayem Khan were present among others.
Under the arrangement of the AL’s health and population affairs sub-committee, health protective equipment was handed over to directorate general of health services (DGHS) director general Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam on the occasion.