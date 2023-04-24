Fakhrul's statement tantamount to attack on media: Hasan

Information and broadcasting minister and Awami League joint general secretary Hasan Mahmud on Sunday said the statement of Mirza Fakhrul is tantamount to attack on mass media after he (Fakhrul) said that propaganda is being carried out in the country using the mass media, BSS reports.
"In fact, the statement of Mirza Fakhrul is an attack on mass media. I think it is not appropriate. He gave the statement from extreme depression as the Eid journey was very smooth and the people in the country celebrated the Eid comfortably. It is really an example during the global recession.
"But the people feel discomfort due to the heat. And I don't know whether BNP leaders become upset or not for this," he said.
The minister said this in reply to a question from the newspersons after exchanging Eid greetings at his residence at Dewanzi Pukur Lane in the port city.
Hasan said a vast revolution has taken place in the country's mass media industry under the dynamic leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina. The number of newspaper was only 450 in 2009 while the number is now about 1250, he added.
He said the journey of first private television channel in the country started due to the initiatives taken by prime minister Sheikh Hasina in 1996 when she took the office. There were only 10 TV channels in 2009, where the number of TV channels with government license is 47 now, he said. Of these, 36 TV channels are on air now, he added.
“However, it is a matter of great regret that progress is not reflected in the mass media properly though the industry is expanded by prime minister Sheikh Hasina. In many cases, negative news is broadcasted with more importance.”
"Some people think that 'positive news is no news, bad news is news'. It is not appropriate," said Hasan Mahmud.
The world leaders, he said, are praising the role of prime minister Sheikh Hasina. According to a joint survey of Nikki Institute and Bloomberg, Bangladesh stands at the 5th position in combating Covid-19 pandemic first in the subcontinent, he added.
“Bangladesh surpassed India in per capita income in 2021 amid the pandemic. India and Pakistan have praised the achievement while the media of the two countries have criticised the politicians and rulers of those countries,” he added.
In true sense there were no such acclamations in the country though the media of India and Pakistan praised the achievement of Bangladesh.
Hasan said BNP has 'paid agent' across the country and the party is carrying out propaganda using social platforms. Even, they (BNP) have sent money for these works and audio records were leaked, he added.
Now, they are attacking on mass media, he said.
Deputy minister for education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel, Awami League social welfare secretary Aminul Islam Amin, AL’s Chattogram unit general secretary and former city mayor AJM Nasir Uddin and AL Chattogram north district unit president MA Salam, AL south district unit general secretary Mafizur Rahman, Zila Parishad panel chairman freedom fighter Abul Kashem Chisti, Sramik League central committee vice president Safar Ali, and mass media personnel were present at the event.