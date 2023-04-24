Fakhrul's statement tantamount to attack on media: Hasan

Information and broadcasting minister and Awami League joint general secretary Hasan Mahmud on Sunday said the statement of Mirza Fakhrul is tantamount to attack on mass media after he (Fakhrul) said that propaganda is being carried out in the country using the mass media, BSS reports.

"In fact, the statement of Mirza Fakhrul is an attack on mass media. I think it is not appropriate. He gave the statement from extreme depression as the Eid journey was very smooth and the people in the country celebrated the Eid comfortably. It is really an example during the global recession.

"But the people feel discomfort due to the heat. And I don't know whether BNP leaders become upset or not for this," he said.

The minister said this in reply to a question from the newspersons after exchanging Eid greetings at his residence at Dewanzi Pukur Lane in the port city.