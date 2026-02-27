Engineering in between vote count and result declaration: Mia Golam Porwar

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami secretary general Mia Golam Porwar has alleged that the results of the recently concluded 13th parliamentary elections were manipulated during the counting and declaration stages.

“Unlike previous elections, there were no major incidents of violence or obstruction at polling stations. We believe voters were able to cast their ballots peacefully. However, after voting concluded, engineering took place during the counting of votes, the preparation of results and the formal announcement,” he said.