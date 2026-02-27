Engineering in between vote count and result declaration: Mia Golam Porwar
Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami secretary general Mia Golam Porwar has alleged that the results of the recently concluded 13th parliamentary elections were manipulated during the counting and declaration stages.
“Unlike previous elections, there were no major incidents of violence or obstruction at polling stations. We believe voters were able to cast their ballots peacefully. However, after voting concluded, engineering took place during the counting of votes, the preparation of results and the formal announcement,” he said.
He made the remarks while addressing as the chief guest at the rukun conference of the party’s Mymensingh town unit at Tareq Memorial Auditorium at the Mymensingh Town Hall at around 12:00 today, Friday.
Porwar claimed that Jamaat-e-Islami candidates were defeated in more than 50 parliamentary constituencies by margins ranging from 1,000–1,500 to 5,000 votes.
We observed significant voter turnout and strong support in our favour at polling centres. As counting began, reports of our victories in constituency after constituency were coming in from across the country. But after 9:00 pm, those results were mysteriously halted in the media.Mia Golam Porwar, Jamaat-e-Islami secretary general
“We have already submitted complaints to the election commission and the respective returning officers. In accordance with procedure, we will also present our grievances before the election tribunals. We will seek impartial investigations and just resolutions, including vote recounts in the affected constituencies, through the courts,” he said.
He further alleged that polling agents had been expelled from centres and that presiding officers had taken signatures from agents on documents before voting had concluded—despite there being no legal provision for such action.
“This raises suspicions that result sheets may have been altered or tampered with. The election commission must dispel these doubts by investigating our written complaints, securing the ballots and conducting recounts to reveal the truth before the nation,” he added.
Development and poverty alleviation efforts must be non-partisan and in the public interest. If party considerations dominate, it would indicate no fundamental difference from those we previously criticised.Mia Golam Porwar, Jamaat-e-Islami secretary general
Referring to what he described as a public surge of support for Jamaat’s electoral symbol, the balance scales, Porwar said the scale of voter backing had surprised not only his party but also the public, the media and even their political opponents.
Calling on the government to curb post-election violence, Porwar said Jamaat and the 11-party alliance had pledged to play a responsible role in parliament under the leadership of its ameer.
“We will support the government in good initiatives but strongly oppose injustice and repression,” he said, alleging that attacks, clashes and arson had occurred in various places after the polls.
He also cautioned the government over the distribution of welfare benefits, alleging that ruling party activists were attempting to seize advantages from schemes such as family cards before proper implementation.
“Development and poverty alleviation efforts must be non-partisan and in the public interest. If party considerations dominate, it would indicate no fundamental difference from those we previously criticised,” he warned.
The conference was presided over by Mymensingh town Jamaat ameer Kamrul Ahsan. Among others, central executive council member Md Shahabuddin, Matiur Rahman Akand and district ameer Abdul Karim also addressed the event.