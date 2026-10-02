Radda attack, Misti’s resignation and how strict will BNP remain

After the attack, looting, and vandalism at the Radda health center in Mirpur, BNP finally signaled that it was taking a firm stance. The dissolution of three committees, including the Dhaka North City BNP committee, the expulsion of 14 leaders from various organisations, and the resignation of Ferdousi Ahmed Mishti, a member of parliament from a reserved seat for women, at the prime minister’s directives, all these measures taken together are particularly significant.

The decision to make a member of parliament resign serves as a warning to others in the party. Hopefully, those who become involved in land grabbing, attacks, or extortion by using their political identities will take heed. But how long will that message remain effective? How far will such measures go, and how consistent will they be? We hope that the government and the party maintain this firm stance.