Analysis
Radda attack, Misti’s resignation and how strict will BNP remain
After the attack, looting, and vandalism at the Radda health center in Mirpur, BNP finally signaled that it was taking a firm stance. The dissolution of three committees, including the Dhaka North City BNP committee, the expulsion of 14 leaders from various organisations, and the resignation of Ferdousi Ahmed Mishti, a member of parliament from a reserved seat for women, at the prime minister’s directives, all these measures taken together are particularly significant.
The decision to make a member of parliament resign serves as a warning to others in the party. Hopefully, those who become involved in land grabbing, attacks, or extortion by using their political identities will take heed. But how long will that message remain effective? How far will such measures go, and how consistent will they be? We hope that the government and the party maintain this firm stance.
These questions are being raised because the Radda incident was not an isolated one. Previously, the names of leaders and activists of the BNP and its affiliated and associate organizations have surfaced in allegations of land grabbing, attacks, and extortion in Dhaka and various other places.
Therefore, impartial investigations into the allegations are essential, as is ensuring that investigations do not come to a halt because of someone’s political identity. The firm action taken in Mirpur must also have an impact on those accused in other areas.
This is where it is worth looking to the past. Shortly after the government was formed under the leadership of Khaleda Zia on October 10, 2001, the Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) became increasingly unruly. There was widespread criticism over clashes, gunfire, and tender-related irregularities in various places, particularly at the University of Dhaka.
Against this backdrop, then prime minister and BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia suspended the JCD’s central activities five weeks later, on November 19.
The following month, in the early hours of 26 December, the central president of the Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal and member of parliament Nasiruddin Ahmed Pintu was arrested. The next day, December 27, the then home minister, Altaf Hossain Chowdhury, told journalists, “Pintu’s arrest is a message to those who are, or will be, involved in terrorism, rioting, tender-related irregularities, or extortion.”
The allegation against Pintu in connection with his arrest was that he had attempted to snatch documents related to the auction of a bankrupt company’s assets. However, Pintu was released on bail after 29 days. In 2005, the government withdrew the case as well. This incident is an example of why maintaining consistency after taking a tough stance is important.
This time, therefore, the BNP’s test will not end with a few decisions. We will have to wait and see whether those expelled from the party can retain the influence they previously enjoyed, whether those who sheltered controversial figures will find a place in the new committees, and whether similar allegations in other areas will be met with equal measures.
Alongside party disciplinary action, what is now needed is an investigation into the alleged crimes, trials based on evidence, and remedies for those affected. Restoring normal health services at the Radda health center is also part of that responsibility.
If local administrations and law enforcement agencies have to wait for directives from the highest levels of the party every time action is required over allegations of wrongdoing, questions will remain about their role as well.
Ultimately, people in the country will not judge the matter simply by the number of expulsions; they will judge it by the security of their homes, businesses, and institutions. The decisions taken in Mirpur will restore confidence only when people in other areas also benefit from them.