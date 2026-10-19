NCP office set on fire in Bogura

The temporary district office of the National Citizen Party (NCP) in Bogura was set on fire late on Wednesday night. The office was locked at the time. A video of the incident has circulated on social media.

The NCP’s Bogura district office is located beside Altafunnesa Playground in the city. The video shows a fire suddenly breaking out in front of the locked office in the darkness of night. The flames died out within seconds. The fire damaged a banner hanging above the office entrance and left black marks on the shutter.

Bogura Sadar police station Officer-in-Charge Ibrahim Ali said preparations were under way to file a case over the arson attack. Police had collected video footage and were trying to identify those involved, he added.

The party held a press conference at the office on Thursday afternoon to condemn the incident. NCP leaders alleged that miscreants had deliberately set fire to the office after pouring petrol on it under cover of darkness.