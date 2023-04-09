Under what law can a govt employee be picked up this way: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said land office assistant Sultana Jesmin died due to the torture by the law enforcing agencies.
"Picking up a citizen and government employee this way is a violation of the constitution and the law. Under whit law has she been picked up?," Mirza Fakhrul asked.
He was speaking at a discussion organised by Mohila Dal at Dhaka Reporters' Unity in the capital on Sunday.
About the death of union land office assistant Sultana Jesmin, 45, under the custody of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), Mirza Fakhrul said, "She had been picked on her way to office following a complaint of a joint secretary. This cannot happen in a civilized country."
He said the murder of Sultana proves the government kills people and wants to hold on to power by filing false cases.
Mirza Fakhrul said police and Awami League leaders and activists attacked and obstructed BNP's sit-in programmes at most of the places across the country.
He alleged BNP leaders and activists were arrested and their vehicles were vanalised.
This government wants to create conflict by attacking the political programmes of the opposition in a planned manner, he said adding BNP has observed peaceful political programmes so far.
He said 17 leaders and activists of BNP have lost their lives while launching movements.
The BNP secretary general said this government has enforced disappearance of 600 leaders and activists. Over one thousand leaders and activists have been killed.
Mirza Fakhrul said, "Can't we talk against the government? Is the government a state? Is the government God? If I believe in democracy, I will express my opinion. We may not agree. But there must be freedom of expression."
He said, "If anyone talks about injustice, the person is sued under the Digital Security Act. UN Human Rights Commission has urged to amend two sections of the law and scrap two sections."
But the ministers said the sections will not be scrapped, he said adding they will not scrap the law as they want to silence the right of the people to speak.
Calling upon the women to become vocal, Mirza Fakhrul said extreme repression was inflicted on Khaleda Zia.
He alleged the way Khaleda Zia was treated in the jail that cannot happen in a civilized country.
Falkhul also alleged arrangements are not being made for better treatment of Khaleda Zia. She has been kept under house arrest.
Mohila Dal president Afroza Abbas presided over the discussion. BNP standing committee member Selima Rahman, among others, were present.