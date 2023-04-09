Under what law can a govt employee be picked up this way: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said land office assistant Sultana Jesmin died due to the torture by the law enforcing agencies.

"Picking up a citizen and government employee this way is a violation of the constitution and the law. Under whit law has she been picked up?," Mirza Fakhrul asked.

He was speaking at a discussion organised by Mohila Dal at Dhaka Reporters' Unity in the capital on Sunday.

About the death of union land office assistant Sultana Jesmin, 45, under the custody of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), Mirza Fakhrul said, "She had been picked on her way to office following a complaint of a joint secretary. This cannot happen in a civilized country."

He said the murder of Sultana proves the government kills people and wants to hold on to power by filing false cases.