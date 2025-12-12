Are Mahfuj and Asif running as independent candidates, or joining a party?
Mahfuj Alam and Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain, who resigned from their positions as advisers to the interim government, are both preparing to contest the upcoming 13th national election. Their electoral constituencies are almost certain. However, they have not yet clarified whether they will join a political party or run as independent candidates. Even before resigning, they had been in talks with various parties.
Mahfuz Alam and Asif Mahmud were appointed to the interim government’s advisory council as frontline student leaders of the July uprising. On Wednesday, they submitted their resignation letters to Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus. Their resignations tooke effect once the election schedule was announced. Now, discussions are ongoing in political circles about which party Mahfuj and Asif might run from.
Both had close ties with the National Citizen Party (NCP), a political party formed by leaders from the July uprising. They wielded influence within the party. However, in recent months, Asif’s relationship with top NCP leaders has deteriorated. Mahfuj’s influence within the party has also diminished. Several sources within the party say that, for these reasons, it is unlikely that Mahfuj and Asif will join the NCP.
Sources close to Mahfuj and Asif say both are interested in contesting the election under the BNP's “sheaf of paddy” symbol. They have held discussions at various levels of the BNP. However, nothing has been finalised yet. What seems almost certain from their side is that Mahfuj Alam will contest from Lakshmipur-1 (Ramganj upazila), and Asif Mahmud will contest from Dhaka-10 (Dhanmondi, Kalabagan, New Market, and Hazaribagh). However, BNP has already announced party-nominated candidates for these two seats.
Additionally, on the night before his resignation, Asif Mahmud held a meeting with Gono Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Haque Nur and General Secretary Md Rashed Khan, along with other party leaders, at his official residence on Hare Road in Dhaka. Party sources say Asif has shown interest in joining Gono Odhikar Parishad, and the party is also interested in bringing him on board. But no final decision has been made yet. Even after submitting his resignation letter, Asif continued discussions with leaders of the party.
When asked, Rashed Khan, one of the top leaders of Gono Odhikar Parishad, confirmed the meeting with Asif Mahmud. He told Prothom Alo, “Asif Mahmud was once our comrade. We have a close relationship and a political bond. He has shown interest in Gono Odhikar Parishad, and we are positive about it. Although various people have made comments about his mistakes, we’re not giving much importance to those.”
However, this afternoon, Asif Mahmud told Prothom Alo, “For now, I’ve decided to run as an independent candidate. I will contest from Dhaka-10.”
Meanwhile, Mahfuj Alam is also reportedly in talks with several parties. Asked about this, Mahfuj told Prothom Alo that he would take two to three days before making an official announcement regarding the election and other matters.
Mahfuz’s brother, Mahbub Alam—who is the joint convener of the NCP—told Prothom Alo today, “Mahfuj Alam will contest from Lakshmipur-1.Discussions are ongoing about which party he will run from. No decision has been made yet. However, the possibility of his joining NCP or running as an independent candidate is slim.”