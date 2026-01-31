We will have to go in the opposite direction if right govt not elected: Mirza Fakhrul
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, “We had to go through immense struggles to secure the 12-February-election. We have been fighting tirelessly for the last 15 years for this. Twenty thousand people were killed and another 1,700 people who were subjected to enforced disappearance. Nearly two thousand students were killed during the July uprising of 2024. Only then did we get the election. That is why we consider this election extremely important. If the right government is not elected in this election, we will head in the opposite direction again.”
Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir made these remarks on Saturday afternoon at election rallies in Debiganj Bazar and Nimbari in Thakurgaon Sadar upazila. Earlier, he attended a views-exchange meeting with the Thakurgaon Dairy Association at the training centre of the non-governmental organisation Manob Kalyan Parishad in the city.
The BNP secretary general, who is running for the polls from the Thakurgaon-1 constituency, further said, “We want to build a peaceful Bangladesh, where there is no division between Hindus and Muslims. Those who try to create division are harming the country. We must remember one thing: if we all move forward together, can anyone stop us? Can we progress if Hindus and Muslims are divided? We will develop Thakurgaon Sugar Mill. We will establish EPZs and set up industries so that people have jobs. We will build agro-based industries. A medical college will be established here. An airport will be opened and a university will be set up, Insha Allah.”
“This time the Awami League and the boat symbol are not in the race. This time a new contender is entering. Many of us do not know this contender. We do not know what will happen. The contender’s party has been involved in politics for a long time. In 1971, we fought the Liberation War. We had to leave our homes and flee to India. Many people were killed. The honour of mothers and sisters was violated. At that time, they did not want to recognise Bangladesh. How can we vote for people who did not trust my country! Not just Bangladesh, they did not even want Pakistan. When Pakistan was created in 1947, they opposed that too,” the BNP leader said.
Criticising Jamaat, Mirza Fakhrul said, “Maududi Saheb was the main leader of Jamaat. That is why everyone calls the party Maududi Jamaat. Maududi Saheb introduced a new interpretation of Islam, which we do not accept. Everyone says he acted outside Islam. We cannot accept that party, which acted outside religion, worked against my country, and collaborated in genocide.”
Earlier, at the exchange meeting, Mirza Fakhrul said, “This time we have an opportunity. If we apply it correctly, we will be able to choose the right person. I will not say, ‘Vote for me.’ If you feel that voting for me will put things in the right place, then vote accordingly.”