We will have to go in the opposite direction if right govt not elected: Mirza Fakhrul

The BNP secretary general, who is running for the polls from the Thakurgaon-1 constituency, further said, “We want to build a peaceful Bangladesh, where there is no division between Hindus and Muslims. Those who try to create division are harming the country. We must remember one thing: if we all move forward together, can anyone stop us? Can we progress if Hindus and Muslims are divided? We will develop Thakurgaon Sugar Mill. We will establish EPZs and set up industries so that people have jobs. We will build agro-based industries. A medical college will be established here. An airport will be opened and a university will be set up, Insha Allah.”

“This time the Awami League and the boat symbol are not in the race. This time a new contender is entering. Many of us do not know this contender. We do not know what will happen. The contender’s party has been involved in politics for a long time. In 1971, we fought the Liberation War. We had to leave our homes and flee to India. Many people were killed. The honour of mothers and sisters was violated. At that time, they did not want to recognise Bangladesh. How can we vote for people who did not trust my country! Not just Bangladesh, they did not even want Pakistan. When Pakistan was created in 1947, they opposed that too,” the BNP leader said.