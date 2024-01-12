From 1 to 100 per cent: Curious case of voter turnout in Chattogram

A polling center at Bayezid Bostami Cantonment Board High School under Chattogram-5 (Hathazari-Part of city) had a total of 740 voters in the recently held 12th parliamentary election. Only 8 votes were cast in the center. Unfortunately, one of these eight votes was cancelled. The turnout in this center was only 1 per cent. In a sharp contrast, turnout was 80 per cent at Uttar Sadek Nagar Government Primary School polling center in the same constituency. The turnout at 146 polling centers in this constituency was 20.85 per cent.

In Chattogram-2 constituency’s Mazharul Ulum Gausia Fazil Madrasa polling center, the turnout was 98 per cent. A total of 4,015 votes out of 4,094 were cast in the center. Of the total votes cast, 1078 votes were cancelled. Presiding officer Md Asadullah Khalid said these ballot papers were cancelled due to fake voting and as these ballots had no signature. In this constituency, turnout ranged between 10 and 19 per cent in 9 polling centers. In 142 centers in the constituency, turnout was 33 per cent.

Such a huge difference in voter turnout can be seen in different polling centers in the constituencies of Chattogram. Turnout was abnormally high in some polling centers while oddly low in some others. Defeated candidates brought allegations of fake voting and various electoral irregularities in the centers where turnout was too high.

This trend of voting has been found by analyzing the center-wise results by the Election Commission.

Chattogram-11 (Bandar Patenga) saw the lowest turnout among the 16 parliamentary seats of Chattogram. It has a turnout of 20.45 per cent. Turnout was highest 73 per cent in Chattogram-6 (Raozan) seat, followed by 69 per cent in Chattogram-7 (Rangunia). Raozan, Rangunia, Chattogram-9 (Kotwali-Baklia), Chattogram-13 (Anowara) and Chattogram-4 (Sitakunda) had no strong contender of Awami League candidates. Yet, turnout was high in these seats.