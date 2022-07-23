Will offer tea if BNP comes to seize my office: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday said she will offer tea to the BNP leaders and give them a patient hearing even if they come to seize her office (prime minister's office) as she believes in democracy, UNB reports.

"I will offer them tea, I will give them a place to sit. I will listen to them whatever they want to say. Look, I believe in democracy," Sheikh Hasina said.

She made this remark while speaking at a meeting of her Awami League's Dhaka North and South units.

The meeting was held at Awami League’s central office at 23 Bangabandhu Avenue, while the PM, also the Awami League president, joined it virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban.