Umama Fatema on Facebook Live: July's been made a ‘money-making machine’

Former spokesperson of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, Umama Fatema, has described her involvement with the platform as a “tragic” episode in her life.

Anti-Discrimination Student Movement is the platform that led the students and people in the July-August mass uprising last year.

Speaking in a live broadcast on her verified Facebook account on Sunday night, she talked for two hours and 24 minutes, where she described in detail her journey from joining the platform to leaving it and revealed a series of incidents and insights.

“July was a massive experience for me. But once I became the spokesperson of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, I discovered that people were using it for all sorts of things. It had never occurred to me that one could make money from this. Why on earth would we turn it into a money-making machine? But unfortunately, that is what happened, almost regularly,” Umama said.

She mentioned that the misuse of the title “coordinator” began almost immediately after the uprising.