Khaleda Zia will contest in 3 constituencies, Tarique Rahman in 1

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party has announced candidates for 237 constituencies ahead of the upcoming national parliamentary election slated to be held in February.

The party’s chairperson, Khaleda Zia, will contest from Feni-1, Bogura-7, and Dinajpur-3 constituencies.

Meanwhile, BNP’s acting chairman, Tarique Rahman, will contest from Bogura-6, and the party’s secretary general, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, will run from Thakurgaon-1.

The names of the candidates were announced by Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir at a press conference held on Monday afternoon at the BNP chairperson’s political office in Gulshan, Dhaka.

He said that candidates for constituencies not yet announced will be revealed later, while some seats will be allocated to allies.