Thakurgaon-1 by-election
Mirza Faisal visits defeated Jamaat candidate’s home with bouquet; Delwar says, ‘Best of luck’
Following his victory in the Thakurgaon-1 (Sadar, Ruhia and Bhulli) by-election, BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) candidate Mirza Faisal Amin visited the home of his defeated rival, carrying a bouquet.
On Friday afternoon, Mirza Faisal Amin went to the residence of Jamaat-e-Islami candidate Delwar Hossain in Thakurgaon to exchange greetings.
During the meeting, the two former rivals embraced, exchanged sweets and pledged to work together for the development of the area.
Voting for the by-election took place on Thursday. Returning Officer and District Election Officer Kamrul Islam announced the results around 9:45 pm.
BNP candidate Mirza Faisal Amin was unofficially declared elected, having secured 227,917 votes. His closest rival, Jamaat-e-Islami candidate Delwar Hossain received 96,513 votes.
Even before the election results were announced, Jamaat-e-Islami called for protest programmes, alleging irregularities, vote rigging and the assault and expulsion of their polling agents from centres.
Amidst this tense atmosphere, Mirza Faisal Amin visited Delwar Hossain’s residence in the Hazipara area around 11:45 am today for a courtesy call.
He was accompanied by district unit BNP Office Secretary Mamunur Rashid, pourashava unit BNP Vice-President Ataur and other party leaders and activists.
Upon arriving at the Jamaat leader's house, the two embraced. Congratulating Mirza Faisal, Delwar Hossain said, "Best of luck." The two then discussed regional development and mutual cooperation.
Addressing Delwar Hossain, Mirza Faisal Amin said, "We will move forward with our future tasks while maintaining mutual respect. Because you are also connected to the people. We both made promises to the people during the election. You will help me in my work and I also seek your cooperation. You will remain my shadow."
In response, Delwar Hossain said, "Absolutely. I will always stand by your side for the development of Thakurgaon."
At one point, Mirza Faisal Amin said, "If I make a mistake, you must tell me directly." He expressed his belief that defeated candidates should work in harmony with victorious candidates for regional development.
Mirza Faisal Amin then handed a bouquet to Delwar Hossain, after which they fed each other sweets.
Following the meeting, Mirza Faisal Amin told journalists, "The primary condition of democracy is tolerance for differing opinions. If we argue all the time, nothing will get done. I hope he will assist me for the sake of Thakurgaon. I came here specifically to seek his cooperation. My proposal is that we work together."
Delwar Hossain said, "I congratulate the winning candidate. I feel honoured that he came to my home with a proposal to work together for the development of the area. He also asked about me and the leaders and activists of my party"
The defeated Jamaat candidate added, "I believe this political culture will continue. A political culture should be fostered where there are elections and political parties, yet amicable relations between them are maintained."
Returning from Delwar Hossain’s house, Mirza Faisal Amin told Prothom Alo that while they may be political opponents, they wish to break free from the culture of nursing personal animosity. That is why he visited the Jamaat candidate's house to exchange greetings.
Local voters and civil society representatives have viewed the gesture positively.
Abdul Latif, Thakurgaon district chapter President of Citizens for Good Governance (SHUJAN), said, "We want to leave the politics of violence behind and begin a new kind of politics in Thakurgaon."
"Political differences should remain confined to party activities, while a culture of mutual respect and empathy should be developed," he added.