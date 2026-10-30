Mirza Faisal visits defeated Jamaat candidate’s home with bouquet; Delwar says, ‘Best of luck’

Following his victory in the Thakurgaon-1 (Sadar, Ruhia and Bhulli) by-election, BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) candidate Mirza Faisal Amin visited the home of his defeated rival, carrying a bouquet.

On Friday afternoon, Mirza Faisal Amin went to the residence of Jamaat-e-Islami candidate Delwar Hossain in Thakurgaon to exchange greetings.

During the meeting, the two former rivals embraced, exchanged sweets and pledged to work together for the development of the area.

Voting for the by-election took place on Thursday. Returning Officer and District Election Officer Kamrul Islam announced the results around 9:45 pm.

BNP candidate Mirza Faisal Amin was unofficially declared elected, having secured 227,917 votes. His closest rival, Jamaat-e-Islami candidate Delwar Hossain received 96,513 votes.