Khaleda Zia served as BNP chairperson for 41 consecutive years

Following the assassination of BNP founder and former president Ziaur Rahman, Khaleda Zia entered politics. Within two and a half years of joining political life, she was elected chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

The completion of 41 years in that position was marked in May last year. During this extended period, under Khaleda Zia’s leadership, the BNP assumed state power in Bangladesh on three occasions.

According to information available on the BNP’s website, Khaleda Zia obtained primary membership of the party on 3 January 1982. In March 1983, she became the party’s senior vice-chairperson.